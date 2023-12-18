The Mince-Pie Martians: a UFO Christmas story

On 4 January 1979, as the Christmas season was drawing to a close, a 43-year-old British housewife from the small town of Rowley Regis near Birmingham, had a very strange experience: she met real-life, living versions of the model fairy from the top of her Christmas tree. And they came from outer space.

Nowadays a cult classic of British ufology, “The Case of the Mince-Pie Martians“ is a Close Encounter so notorious that it has been put to music.

Awakening that cold, dark, snow-filled New Year’s morn, and spying an orange glow in her carport, Mrs Hingley presumed her husband Cyril had forgotten to switch the light off on his way to work. Going out to check, she instead found a bright light hovering over it, “like a big orange”. Jean then saw three strange beings floating speedily into her house through the open door, “with a sound like Zee … Zee … Zee …”. They looked uncannily like larger versions of the fairy on top of the Hingley family’s Christmas tree, an item they proceeded to shake about like excited toddlers. As Mrs Hingley later explained:

“They glowed with a brilliant light … As they floated past me into the lounge I saw they had wonderful wings … three little slim "men" [3-4 feet tall] in silvery-green tunics and silver waistcoats with silver buttons or press-studs [which they pushed to speak in metallic ‘robot voices’] … Their pointed hands and feet were covered in the same silvery-green, and they had pointed caps on their heads of the same colour and with something like a lamp on top. They had transparent ‘fish bowl’ helmets over their heads which rested on their shoulders … Their faces were waxy white, corpse-like, and they had ‘black diamond’ eyes … I didn't notice their noses. Their mouths were very thin. Their wings were wonderful, large, oval-shaped and glowing with rainbow colours – red, violet, gold, blue, green – but more beautiful than our earthly colours … [like] Joseph's coat of many colours.”

In short, as drawings show, they were a cross between cartoon fairies or angels of the type often used as cheap Christmas decorations, and the classic alien “Grays“ now made famous from US media films and TV shows like The X-Files.

Enemy aliens?

The entities’ very presence made Mrs Hingley’s pet dog Hobo collapse by his drinking bowl, with “his hair sticking out all over like a hedgehog’s”, as if “he was drugged”. Mrs Hingley too became paralysed, feeling “as though I was in Heaven although I was still at home.” She then levitated into the living room, where the fairies were themselves also flying about, busily reading her Christmas cards and touching all the household objects.

Although they sometimes shot laser beams into her head, freezing her to the spot, the creatures told their unwilling host not to worry, reassuring her “We shall not harm you” as “We come from the sky.” Knocking the smaller fairy from the top of the tree, the larger fairies were helpfully informed by Mrs Hingley what such a decoration was: “We put up a tree at Christmas because we believe Jesus was born then.” “We know all about Jesus,” they replied. They then read a newspaper, whose front page contained the New Year’s Honours List. “These people have been made Lords,” Mrs Hingley elucidated. “There is only one Lord,” the apparently Christian entities shot back. “Everybody will go to Heaven,” the figures promised. “There are beautiful colours there.”

The fairy-folk certainly sounded like Christians: but then they slipped up. Mrs Hingley had long been a very religious woman, but had not attended chapel for a few years, disliking new-fangled modernised services. No worries, the visitors explained. Religious worship was unnecessary to enter Heaven these days. “There is no need to worship in synagogues,” they informed Mrs Hingley – but how would Christians confuse a chapel and a synagogue?

Then the aliens began bouncing up and down on the sofa like naughty children before being told off by Mrs Hingley. What followed was a long, very strange conversation in which the beings discussed the rightful place of women in the home, performed catch-phrase impressions of the popular TV game-show host Bruce Forsythe and revealed themselves as unexpected fans of the 1950s British singer Tommy Steele.

Mrs Hingley also offered them a plateful of mince-pies: the pies simply stuck to their hands like metal to magnets. Mrs Hingley then foolishly lit a cigarette. This caused the entities to flee into the back garden and into their waiting spaceship (the source of the original orange glow), before flying away not up to Mars, but “over the fence and away across the open ground towards Oldbury”. They took their mince pies with them.

Fairy lights

What on earth happened here? Bemusingly, the Mince-Pie Martians left actual physical traces behind after them. The TV set, cassette-tapes and clocks they touched were electromagnetically ruined. There were melted marks in the snow in the back garden matching the landing-area of their spaceship. The dog, Hobo, subsequently fell ill, as did Mrs Hingley herself, who developed eyes so sore she had to wear sunglasses non-stop for a week, suffered repeated black-outs, and was signed off work from her factory by her doctor – that would have been a sick-note worth reading!

Given all this supporting corporeal evidence, the best non-paranormal-related guess is that Mrs Hingley actually endured a Close Encounter not with a flying saucer, but some kind of rare geomagnetic or electromagnetic anomaly which interfered with her brain, causing her to undergo vivid hallucinations influenced somehow by the presence of the fairy atop her Christmas tree, subsequently causing radiation poisoning-like symptoms in both Jean and her dog, scrambling her electronic devices, melting snow, and suchlike.