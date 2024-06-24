Is there any truth in those ancient tales of fairies and elves?

Twilight of the Godlings: The Shadowy Beginnings of Britain’s Supernatural Beings

by Francis Young | Cambridge University Press, March 2023, 350 pages

Last year saw the inauguration of Ireland’s newest public holiday. Falling on the first Monday in February, it was greeted with a certain coolness by the public. Barely a month after Christmas, why would the government choose a grey day in February for a public holiday when the long, balmy evenings that bless the island every summer lie ahead? Of course, as most readers can guess, the day was chosen to commemorate a significant female figure in Irish history.

Well, actually two. The church commemorates St Brigid on 1 February every year, and the new public holiday has entered the cultural mainstream as St Brigid’s Day. St Brigid continues to hold affection in the popular imagination, with school children often making the ubiquitous St Brigid’s cross from interlocking strands of dried rushes – the tough, woody grass that grows in boggy ground across the country.

In recent years, however, poor Brigid has found her day upstaged by a second, shadowy, and somewhat sinister-sounding figure – Imbolg. As every schoolchild knows, bolg in Irish means “belly”, so it is difficult not to hear the name Imbolg and associate it with an unpleasant digestive issue. Or even with Dante’s malebolge, the “evil ditches” or “evil trenches” that form the topography of the eighth circle of hell where, not unfittingly perhaps, sorcerers, falsifiers, and schismatics are punished. Imbolg is the name of an obscure pagan deity associated with spring in the Celtic calendar.

The name does not roll off the tongue easily, but that has not stopped the nation’s intelligentsia from trying. The historical record for Imbolg is scarce to non-existent, but rather than consider this a disadvantage, Imbolg has become something of a blank canvas onto which modern Ireland can project its new values while paradoxically identifying them as ancient. The term acts as a locus for secular self-conceptions of nationhood, values, and identity, but permits them to be firmly rooted in a venerable, pre-Christian past.

Neo-paganism

Francis Young’s latest book, Twilight of the Godlings, sheds light on popular and learned traditions regarding the folkloric and the supernatural in Britain, and offers some important challenges to contemporary cultural assumptions regarding them. In this regard, while not directly addressing Irish or Celtic traditions, its arguments prompt timely (and scholarly) questions regarding the sudden rise of entities such as Imbolg.

Young is an English historian, former school teacher, and lecturer at Oxford University’s Department for Continuing Education. He has written numerous books on the history of religion, popular belief, and folklore, mostly with regard to Britain, but with some publications covering similar themes in Baltic Europe, too. An active member of the Church of England and contributor to the Catholic Herald, Young’s most recent book offers a challenging and interesting reappraisal of the roots of folkloric beings.

Describing these creatures as “godlings”, he admits that attempts at restrictive definitions unhelpfully limit both our understanding of them, and our understanding of how people in earlier times understood them, as necessarily much looser entities. Today, we might call them fairies and elves, on the one hand, but also deities of the natural world, on the other.

These manifestations could strike the modern mind as very dissimilar – childhood fantasy on the one hand, paganism on the other. However, it is the disillusioned contemporary mind that is the problem here, which blinds us to appreciating how these entities seamlessly coexisted in our lives and landscapes for centuries.

Young challenges the tendency to explain away these beliefs as “psychological phenomena” or to dismiss them as “pre-scientific”, likening them in some ways to modern belief in UFOs – “the aliens, alien abduction narrative and UFO encounters are the modern equivalents of encounters with fairies.”

Nowadays we indulge the existence of otherworldly creatures off-planet, rather than upon it or underneath it as our forebears did. If that argument sounds a little too far out, Young also finds compelling resonances with the green movement, which has sublimated westerners’ post-enlightenment disenchantment with religion into a concern for the environment.

“It is increasingly clear that the unease many people feel at the exploitation of sentient animals, the felling of ancient trees or the poisoning of habitats is moral and spiritual as well as emerging from a sense of global civic responsibility”. One need not look too far to find the earth personified as Mother Earth or Gaia in literature, cartoons, and newspaper columns.

One of the most enduring misconceptions regarding folk belief that Young seeks to dispel is the “survivalist hypothesis” – the idea that popular religious practices somehow represent “an ancient substratum of belief that survived beneath Christianity and other organised religions, especially among rural populations.”

Admittedly, “the idea of immemorial traditions in rural communities is an attractive one, both to historians and folklorists”. There is a detectable whiff of paternalism and condescension to the survivalist hypothesis – an urban elite casting a benevolent eye upon the practices of their rustic and simple rural brethren, untarnished or uncorrupted by the complexities of modern life. Young, however, argues against the sustained transmission of popular religious practices from remote centuries, particularly from non-literate (and non-Latinate) traditions.