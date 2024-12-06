The Pope has an antidote to ‘brain rot’

The Oxford English Dictionary has selected “brain rot” as its word of the year. As the Christmas holidays approach, other dictionaries and publications have nominated their own neologisms. The Collins English Dictionary chose “brat”, which Kamala Harris was apparently. I still don’t know what it means. The Macquarie Dictionary, the leading Australian dictionary, chose “enshittification”, which confirms British stereotypes about Aussie yobbos. The Economist chose “kakistocracy’, the rule of the worst, which, it says, fits President Trump’s cabinet nominees.

The others will fade, but brain rot is here to stay. It refers to the intellectual decay caused by overuse of social media, video gaming, doom-scrolling, zombie-scrolling, and so on. If you want to research the area further, check out the fabulously popular Skibidi Toilet videos, about animated toilets with talking heads trying to take over the world.

Or maybe you shouldn’t – crude, brainless, meaningless, monotonous idiocy has an addictive fascination. They have been viewed 18 billion (yes, billion) times. Well, 18 billion and 7 – it's hard to stop, believe you me.

“‘Brain rot’ speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life, and how we are using our free time. It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology,” Casper Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages, told the media.

What is it?

A mental health website defines brain rot as “a condition of mental fogginess, lethargy, reduced attention span, and cognitive decline that results from an overabundance of screen time.” And it has real consequences: “difficulty organizing information, solving problems, making decisions, and recalling information.”

Anyone hooked on Skibidi Toilet videos will be familiar with these symptoms.

The first recorded use of the term “brain rot” was in 1854, in Henry David Thoreau’s book Walden. “While England endeavours to cure the potato rot, will not any endeavour to cure the brain-rot – which prevails so much more widely and fatally?” he wrote.

Thoreau's complaint suggests that people have been stuffing their craniums with junk food for a long time. But smartphones have supercharged it. Just look around on any subway car; they’re all glued to their screens – and they’re not reading Shakespeare. The term brain rot increased in usage frequency by 230 percent between 2023 and 2024, which reflects both increased incidence of the disease and heightened anxiety about how to cope with it.