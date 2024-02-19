The right to disconnect: an idea borrowed from Nirvana

The premise behind this legislative push is clear. It is a privacy rights measure which erects a high wall of separation between the workplace and the home environment. But the proposed new rule, because of its generality, is unworkable and should be rescinded by the Opposition if it ever comes to power again in the woke-infested environment of Australia. The Federal Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton, has since confirmed that the amendment, if duly made to the Fair Work Act 2009, will be repealed by his government.

The second paragraph of section 64A reveals that the proposed new law might actually be an attempt by the Greens Party to artificially raise the income of workers. Indeed, by virtue of the specific language of the legislation, employers would be allowed to contact their employees if they have paid an ‘availability allowance’, a new phrase that will soon join the lexicon of linguistic abominations.

Governmental overreach

The proposed legislation defies the development of normal human relations. What if the employer has organised a BBQ for his employees (outside work hours)? It could hardly be seen as an "emergency" and yet, this is often done as a team-building exercise (thus connected with the workplace). Would the effect of the implementation of the legislative proposal be that such an activity is outlawed? What about the employer’s Christmas party? The point is that legislation that interferes with the normal way in which people behave in a work environment and in society is just irresponsible.

The proposed legislation also amounts to a blanket rule, the implementation of which is bad for business. This is because such legislation will hamper employers’ efforts to develop their businesses and to establish cordial relations, based on trust and respect, with their workforce. Many employers want the best for their employees. They consider their employees to be their company's greatest asset. They know very well that the future of their business actually depends on the well-being of their employees, and their ability to deliver services efficiently and with cordiality. By contrast, the proponents of the proposed legislation often ignore or neglect the idea that the interaction between employees and employers is surely furthered by ethical and friendly considerations, or by respect for the dignity of others.

Of course, the proposed legislation encourages us to consider the work ethics of Australian employees. In Australia, there is a certain reluctance to embrace the Protestant work ethic expounded and celebrated in the sociological writings of Max Weber. Indeed, it is fair to say that, for the typical Australian, working is akin to an act of sacrifice. These people ‘work to live’ in the sense that work is perceived not as a pleasure, but as a means necessary to the accumulation of goods that can be used to sustain a materialistic life devoid of any transcendental or spiritual meaning.

In other words, most Australians do not perceive work as a dignifying thing and a way to improve oneself as a human being. This perception is exacerbated when our political leaders propose the adoption of legislation which has the purpose or effect of intensifying and fomenting animosity between employees and employers.

Obviously, one must concede that some forms of employment are not rewarding, just to put it mildly. However, the authors of this article feel extremely blessed that their academic work has never been regarded as a sacrifice. On the contrary, we consider it a great blessing that we are often working after normal hours and on weekends, precisely because we find our work as something meaningful, dignifying and profoundly rewarding.

To be fair, the proponents of this law proposal surely are quite imaginative because we would have never thought about proposing such a business sapping amendment to the Fair Work Act 2009. But Australian workers may welcome this amendment because it offers them yet another benefit that, however, is business unfriendly. The COVID-19 fiasco certainly revealed that Australian workers and businesses enjoyed being the beneficiary of the Government’s largesse – their compliant nature gave them a reason for not working in the pandemic environment.

It is time to promote the value of work ethics and disconnect from the relentless posturing of the social engineering elements in Parliament who, at least potentially, undermine interpersonal relations in the workplace. The Fair Work Amendment (Right to Disconnect) Bill 2023 is a totally unnecessary law, copied from the Nirvana land codebook. The proposed law, if implemented, will increase the cost of doing business in Australia, and weaken the link between employers and employees. When will sanity be restored?

Gabriël A. Moens AM is an emeritus professor of law at the University of Queensland and served as pro vice-chancellor and dean at Murdoch University.

Augusto Zimmermann is professor and head of law at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education and served as associate dean at Murdoch University. He is also a former commissioner with the Law Reform Commission of Western Australia.

Zimmermann and Moens are the authors of ‘The Unlucky Country’ (Locke Press, 2024).

