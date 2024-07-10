The shrinking United States: demographic collapse cloaked by mass migration

Today’s West is a world of social dysfunction and demographic collapse, with warmongers and woke commissars in charge. Where moral relativism rules, those of us abiding by traditional values are cultural warriors by default. Our very lifestyle is an expression of dissent. The regime, steeped in secular globalism, frowns upon us. How dare we value family over enlightened, empirical economic man!

In our media-obsessed popular culture, it is images and soundbites that sway the public. Enter Tucker Carlson.

Truth-teller Tucker

Years ago, when Tucker Carlson first came to my attention, I casually assumed that he was just another Buckleyite National Review stuffed shirt, replete with bow tie and elitist east-coast affect. Guess it was his NR affiliation that led me to pigeonhole him. When I worked in the imperial capital, conservative blowhards would come and go like Greyhound buses. Here’s a heartfelt mea culpa. Tucker has emerged as today’s most effective spokesman for traditional values.

His recent Down Under tour included a tour de force appearance at the Canberra Hyatt. During the after-speech Q&A, he annihilated an antagonistic query from a saucy, self-important “journalist”. The would-be “gotcha” interrogator was Kat Wong of AAP Newswire. She tried to frame Carlson as “racist.” Nothing new there. Anyone who advocates traditional values these days gets the R smear sooner or later. Comes with the territory.

Even conscientious (though media-conditioned) conservative Christians will fall all over themselves sniffing out racist “dog-whistles,” “hate”, and “hurtful” content. Such self-righteous self-policing is a cowed and controlled opposition doing the cultural left’s work for them. Think of that the next time you hear someone begin a sentence with “I’m not a racist, but…”

What is the definition of a racist? Someone who is winning an argument with a leftist. I digress.

Ms Wong falsely alleged that Tucker had been carping about American Whites being replaced. “Great replacement” and “conspiracy theory” are phrases weaponised by the chattering class to tamp down dissent. Tucker was having none of it.

In reply, he nailed it about the challenge to American families. A too-clever-by-half reporter trying to score a PC putdown isn’t the story here. The takeaway was in Carlson’s response, where he succinctly summed up the critical challenge facing Americans, which is that we are not replacing ourselves:

Native-born Americans are being replaced, including Blacks…

My concern is that the people who are born in a country are the main responsibility of its leaders. And as noted earlier, when those leaders shift their concern from the people whose responsibility it is to take care of, to people around the world, to put their priorities above those of their own citizens, that’s immoral.

That’s globalism.

And they are being replaced in my country, people who were born in the United States; and the birthrate tells the whole story. They are not at replacement rate. And so the US population is growing because we’re importing people from other countries.

My view is that happy people have children, and a functioning economy allows them to do that. And we don’t have that so we need to fix the economy and fix the culture and make it so that people who want to have kids can. You don’t just go for the quick sugar fix of importing new people; like that’s my position, and if you think that’s racist then that’s your problem.

My views derive from a deep concern for Americans, actually. Americans aren’t having kids because they can’t afford to, and nobody in charge cares.

Bravo to Tucker, teller of truth!

Identify the problem

Indeed, native-born Americans, whatever their race, creed, colour, etc., are not replacing themselves, thus they are being replaced. Tucker is worth repeating:

[H]appy people have children, and a functioning economy allows them to do that. And we don’t have that, so we need to fix the economy and fix the culture and make it so that people who want to have kids can.

That is exactly what needs to be done. It is a very tall order.