The uglification of children is a sign of something sinister

I saw a teenaged girl at the store recently. She was hardly recognisable as a teenaged girl because of the extreme facial piercings, the Halloween-inspired make-up, the outlandish hairdo, and the dark and foreboding clothes. She looked truly frightening.

Several days ago, I saw a different teenaged girl walking home from the bus stop. She had a knit hat with multiple pom-poms on it, purple hair, bright rainbow leggings, a puffy rainbow jacket, circus-inspired makeup, a short tutu-type skirt, and generally looked like a disturbed clown flouncing down the street.

I see girls like this — even in my conservative neighborhood nestled in my conservative state — quite often. And I wonder where their parents are. Surely these girls are not homeless. Surely they got up in the morning, got ready, and walked past their parents looking like clowns or demonic trolls as they left the house. And surely most parents would prefer their children not go out into the world looking like clowns or demons.

And yet, there they go while their parents either wring their hands, pray, look the other way, or enthusiastically cheerlead as their children express their “authentic selves.” Sorry, but no one’s authentic self is a bat out of hell or Bozo the Clown.

While there’s nothing really wrong with a shocking hairdo or brash clothes all by themselves — and goodness knows most teenagers don atrocious outfits or hairdos at one time or another and no long-term harm is done — the extreme nature of the current trends suggests that parents have a diminishing influence on their children and that this is not beneficial to the children.

Most of the disturbing and unsightly trends in children’s clothing and appearance these days are not just signs of teenage exploration or rebellion, but have ties to deviant social movements, aberrant ideologies, or even dark subcultures children find on the internet and emulate in real life.

Bring back stranger danger

When I see a child afflicted with clown-ism or dark demon troll-ism, I often think to myself, This is what comes of giving children unfettered access to strangers. Or perhaps more to the point, this is what comes of giving strangers unfettered access to our children.

When extreme, hideous, and even self-mutilating behaviours are evident in a child’s appearance, it is likely that her life is oriented toward unhinged strangers she watches online, rather than toward people who love her and have real relationships with her.

There is almost no mother on earth, or even any true friend, who would tell a girl she looks great while constantly playing the part of Dracula’s sidekick or Ronald McDonald’s wife. But that’s what people online tell her and model incessantly for her, and in her childlike lack of experience and her dual quest to belong and to stand out, she believes them.