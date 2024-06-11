- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
The West fails to understand the fears of Central Europeans about war with Russia
Protests and demonstrations have been very much in the news lately, from the vast numbers supporting Palestinians (or Hamas) to Gay Pride events. But a large and family-friendly “Peace Walk” on June 1, numbering between 100 and 200,000 in Budapest, Hungary, has been ignored in Western mainstream media.
Why would CNN or the BBC ignore something this big? The answer is simple: it doesn’t fit into their narrative.
Some background is needed to appreciate why Hungarians were so enthusiastic about the Peace March.
The event was organised by the CÖF-CÖKA, or Civil Union Forum Movement. First, a word about the meaning of ”Civil” or ”Civic” in Hungarian. The Hungarian word is polgár which means ”burgher” or ”citizen”, but its meaning is very significant in Hungarian.
From the middle of the 16th century, for 150 years, Central Hungary was occupied by the Ottoman Empire and its population was severely reduced by war and slave-taking.
Later, members of the Habsburg dynasty were elected as kings of Hungary but they did not observe to the country’s constitution, provoking many uprisings. These rulers held Hungary back, regarding it as an agricultural storehouse for their broader empire. Hungary’s leaders wanted to modernise, but they were frustrated by this policy.
Then came the Revolution and Independence War of 1848-49, which saw Hungary defeat the Austrian Empire but experience defeat at the hands of the Russian Empire.
After the 1866 Austro-Prussian War, which Austria lost, Hungary’s liberal leaders demanded autonomy from Austria, resulting in the “Austro-Hungarian Compromise” of 1867. This created the Austro-Hungarian Dual Monarchy -- Austria and its territories were ruled by the Emperor and the same man ruled Hungary as a king. Official letterheads bore the letters ”K.U.K.”, or Kaiserlich und Königlich.(Imperial and Royal.)
With the Compromise, Hungarians ruled Hungary (the historical country, not the present one) and were able to industrialise, modernise and create Budapest and other impressive Hungarian cities. This period was known as the polgáriasodás or something like ”becoming civic”.
In Hungarian, therefore, the term ”Civic Democracy” means the same as ”Liberal Democracy” does in English. (In conservative circles the word ”liberal” is not a compliment, for it implies that one might have been a Communist collaborator.)
Therefore, the Civil Union would be called a ”Democratic” or ”Liberal” Union in English, if the organisation were in an English-speaking country.
Media distortions
Interestingly, the few news outlets that did cover this march got it wrong. Voice of America (VOA) said that its organisers called the demonstration a “peace march”. But CÖF events have been called “Peace Marches” for years -- this is the tenth one. The article ignored what the march was about and concentrated on party politics.
Even Reuters claimed: “Tens of thousands of Hungarians marched through downtown Budapest on Saturday in support of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban”.
This is very coloured language. The hundreds of thousands became tens of thousands. Orban became a “nationalist Prime Minister”. Is he a “nationalist”? Compared to what? The average American? I doubt it. Reuters goes on:
“Orban, in power since 2010, hopes his Fidesz party, which is not affiliated with any grouping in the European Parliament (EP), will benefit from a rise in far-right support across Europe as he prepares to take over the European Union's rotating presidency in the second half of the year.”
“Far-Right” according to whom? If holding on to the country’s 1000-year-old Christian heritage, rejecting unlimited migration, rejecting the LGBTQ ideology; and resisting being dragged into a Europe-wide war is “far-right”, than chalk me up as “far-right”! Has US President Joe Biden also become “far-right” after signing an executive orderlimiting the number of illegal migrants into America?
As the classic American journalism textbook author Melvin Mencher wrote in his News Reporting and Writing: “One of the best preventatives for imbalance and lack of fairness is the advice a senior copy editor gave: ‘Eschew adjectives’”. The reporter and editors at Reuters clearly failed the “balanced and fair” test in this case!
Hungarians as a whole, and CÖF in particular, were not acting because they are” pro-Putin”, but because of recent statements by Western leaders that sound very much like calls for widening the Russia-Ukraine war.
A century of tears
To understand Hungary’s reluctance to bang war drums and the popularity of CÖF’s Peace March, it is necessary to know that for Hungary, the 20th century was disastrous. Hungary did not wish to get into World War I. Its Prime Minister, Count István Tisza, voted against going to war, to no avail. In World War II, Hungary succeeded in staying out of the war until 1941 but was forced to participate by a combination of a Soviet air attack and Nazi German pressure.
After World War I, Hungary was partitioned; many towns and cities were cut in half much as Berlin was during the Cold War (and remain so today). Three million Hungarians were separated from their kith and kin by international borders and subjected to brutal treatment by the ”successor states”, invented by the Western Allies.
The states were similar to those African and Middle Eastern states which had nothing to do with the realities on the ground. The key Allied principle was to avoid asking the people what they wanted. Woodrow Wilson’s “self-determination” was a joke. Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia have disappeared, but minority rights are still largely ignored, notably in Ukraine.
World War II was far worse. Hungary had 250,000 killed and wounded soldiers; Nazi Germany killed more than 500,000 Jews and many other civilians. When the War ended, the killing did not. The Soviets deported between 600,000 and 1,000,000 men, women and children from Hungary, of whom fewer than half ever returned. During “liberation” by the Soviet Red Army 700,000 women were raped.
No West European nation had anywhere near such serious and tragic losses.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
Fear of war
It cannot be a surprise that French President Emanual Macron’s declaration that deployment of Western troops to fight Russia on the ground cannot be ruled out” has caused serious concern in Hungary.
Of course, there is much more than that. In February, NATO and EU members began discussing whether to send troops on a bilateral basis to Ukraine, as the Guardian reported.
Along with Viktor Orbán, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would not send weapons or troops to Ukraine. Fico was shot by a lone gunman on May 15, spent weeks in hospital and recently returned home and continues as an out-patient. In a 15-minute televised address he severely criticised those “big countries” that put pressure on Slovakia to get into the war, among other things.
Other nations opposed to supporting the expansion of the war include Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia.
However, countries with similar experiences, such as Poland and the Baltic States, have been enthusiastic supporters of Ukraine, ignoring their previous and often tragic experiences at the hands of Ukrainians, and hoping to weaken Russia.
At first glance, it seems difficult to understand the differences, but a glance at a map helps. Lithuania and Poland have a border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, formerly Königsberg, which the Allies gave as a present to Stalin at the end of WWII, just as they gave Hungary’s former territory of Sub-Carpathia to Soviet Ukraine. This is how that unfortunate land became arbitrarily part of Ukraine. Also, Latvia and Estonia border Russia proper. Thus, a weakened Russia is clearly something they would prefer.
None of this applies to France, Britain or the United States, or at least, not nearly in the same measure. True, Britain and France suffered in WWI and France in WWII was occupied while Britain was bombed, and both lost their empires as a result of the war.
But the US has no experience of being bombed – apart from 9/11, which by European standards was quite minor. Considering these facts, it is hypocritical to ask small European countries to put their populations on the line while the US, France and Britain have both nuclear arsenals and air defences to protect themselves.
From a purely military point of view, if Russia has been unable to defeat Ukraine despite the latter’s disadvantages in numbers and weaponry, it is not a plausible threat to the vast power of NATO!
Therefore, the Peace March, numbering hundreds of thousands of Hungarians, Slovaks, Italians and others, makes a lot of sense in the local and regional context, and while Western powers might expect small and tormented Central European countries to snap to attention when they “make suggestions”, they should consider the realities on the ground.
Hungary has broken ranks with other EU members? Does this make sense? Tell us in the comments below.
Christopher Szabo is a freelance journalist based in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image credit: the Peace March in Budapest in early June / civilek.info
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.