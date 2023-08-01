There has never been a ‘matriarchy’

We can watch the Barbie film and have a conversation about the gender pay gap, domestic violence, motherhood, female genital mutilation, the history of the suffragist movement, and so on. We may not agree on these topics, but they would at least invite reasonable discussions.

But as is often the case with issues in which woke crusaders get involved, the plausible quickly derives into nonsense. For example, some activists who denounce racism in Hollywood regrettably end up claiming that the 1963 film Cleopatra is racist because the Egyptians were black. Sadly, such Afrocentric nonsense gets in the way of any meaningful attempt to curb racism. There is no need to falsify history in order to resist oppression.

Some feminists are now doing something to similar effect. For example, recently on an edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, panellists discussed the Barbie movie. One of them was Nomiki Konst, an American journalist and political activist, who is the co-founder of Matriarch, a progressive advocacy group dedicated to getting working-class women elected to public office. She explained her vision for society: “We want to replace the patriarchy, which is very top-down, to a more communal, democratic… which is the matriarchy. In fact, when we had matriarchies, it was more democratic… The famous island of Crete had a matriarchy, where they didn’t go to war, and everything was communal.”

This is a preposterous statement, so let’s set the historical record straight. Admittedly, the word “patriarchy” is usually ill-defined, but we can define it as a social system in which men overwhelmingly occupy positions of power; in matriarchy, women play the part. In Crete, archaeologists have indeed found figurines depicting female snake goddesses. So what? Does that imply that women ruled the island? Of course not. Martians may very well come and visit the shrines of Fatima or Lourdes, but they would be absolutely wrong to think that on the basis of religious symbols in those sacred places, we Earthlings are matriarchal. Men are still largely in charge.

The nonsense spouted by Konst actually goes back to the 19th Century. Swiss lawyer Johann Jakob Bachofen claimed in his 1861 book Mother Right that, since men ignored their role in procreation, kinship in ancient societies was entirely structured around women, and they held a dominant position in society. Actually, anthropologists have largely debunked the claim that in ancient societies, people did not understand the connection between sex and birth.