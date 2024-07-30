Those redneck hillbillies finally have an eloquent spokesman

In 2016, President Donald Trump famously said: “I love the poorly educated.” For this, he took fire from the liberal media; in their view, Trump was a demagogue who can only gather support from stupid people, or as Hillary Clinton once put it, the “basket of deplorables.”

Trump’s choice for running mate in his current bid for the US Presidency suggests otherwise. J.D. Vance is not a scholar in the conventional sense, but he is certainly a smart man with an academic vein. Yet he is not an intellectual who talks down to the poorly educated. In fact, he was one of them, and with admirable capacity, pulled himself up by the bootstraps.

His 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, is a powerful testimony of that process. In this day and age, there is much talk of “white privilege” in the United States, and sure, some folks with low levels of melanin do get a sweet deal in life.

But pace the narrative of liberal media, it should be noted that white people can be at the receiving end of unfairness, too. If you only think of the world in terms of colour when you consider injustice, then you are missing a huge part of the story.

That is one of Vance’s most forceful points in the book:

“In our race-conscious society, our vocabulary often extends no further than the colour of someone’s skin – ‘black people,’ ‘Asians,’ ‘white privilege’. Sometimes these broad categories are useful, but to understand my story, you have to delve into the details. I may be white, but I do not identify with the WASPs of the Northeast. Instead, I identify with the millions of working-class white Americans of Scots-Irish descent who have no college degree. To these folks, poverty is the family tradition—their ancestors were day laborers in the Southern slave economy, sharecroppers after that, coal miners after that, and machinists and millworkers during more recent times. Americans call them hillbillies, rednecks, or white trash. I call them neighbors, friends, and family.”

In a world where hillbillies are basically subhuman inbreds – as depicted in the 1972 film Deliverance – and nobody gives a damn about them, Vance strives to remind the reader of their humanity, telling his life story engaging these people, both good and bad. We seem to care a lot about people of colour, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+, etc., but as far as most people are concerned, rednecks should rot in their trailers. Vance is not taking it anymore, and rightly so.