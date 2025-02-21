Trump signs executive order to expand access for IVF

IVF is not always family-friendly. Yes, IVF enables many infertile married couples to have the blessing of children. But it has also enabled an explosion in parenthood for gay couples and single men and women. A policy statement issued recently by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the peak body for the IVF industry, said that “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and unpartnered individuals” have a right to have families.

In fact, Trump’s executive order declared that “our public policy must make it easier for loving and longing mothers and fathers to have children”. It says nothing about whether those mothers and fathers should be married.

As an example of the kind of complications that accompany IVF, the latest issue of Reproductive Biomedicine Online, a journal for IVF practitioners, highlighted the case of a female-to-male transgender person whose partner was a male-to-female transgender person. With the help of IVF and a surrogate mother, they had a child. Is that the kind of family that Mr Trump wants to support?

IVF commodifies human beings. Children who become commodities will not be treated with the dignity that they deserve as unique and irreplaceable human beings. Mistakes in the IVF industry are not uncommon. This week, a white Georgia woman announced that she was suing the IVF clinic which implanted the embryo of a black couple in her womb. She was forced to surrender the child to its biological parents.

IVF is run by greedy companies who want to make big profits. The IVF industry is portrayed in the media as a fairy-godmother. But IVF is a business and doctors are human beings driven by profit maximization. According to an American lawyer who specialises in fertility issues, Adam Wolf:“The US IVF industry is an enormous business. While fertility clinics can do great things, make no mistake: this is a huge industry with lots of money. Hedge funds are investing heavily in the space, and some now even own large networks of fertility clinics.”

IVF creates insoluble moral dilemmas. The most obvious of these is the multiplication of frozen embryos in American IVF clinics. There are no reliable figures but it is estimated that there are about a million of them. They are too precious to destroy or to donate to science, but not precious enough to be implanted in a mother’s womb.

The existence of IVF has also created a world-wide surrogacy industry. Couples or individuals who can’t have their own children rent the wombs of women in poor and remote countries like Ukraine, Georgia, Laos or Cambodia. Trafficking and exploitation are huge problems. Surrogacy is a human rights nightmare.

IVF outsources sexual intimacy. Embryologists and accountants become as much a part of the process of creating a baby as the parents. This is wrong. Every human being has a right to begin life as an act of love by a mother and a father.

Admittedly, this is not a popular view outside the Catholic Church. But it's also the opinion of Dolce and Gabbana, the Italian gay fashion icons. In an interview with the Italian magazine Panorama, they set out the ethical case against IVF as well as any theologian has. “No chemical offspring and rented uterus: life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed … You are born to a mother and a father – or at least that’s how it should be. I call them children of chemistry, synthetic children. Rented uterus, semen chosen from a catalog.”

IVF is a gateway to eugenics. Professor Robert Edwards, the British medical scientist who won the Nobel Prize for pioneering IVF, was a member of Britain’s Eugenics Society for most of his career. His dreams for the technology he invented were steeped in eugenics. The temptation for his successors to engage in consumer-driven eugenics is going to be almost irresistible. Such services are not available at the moment, but clinics are screening embryos for diseases. An American company called Genomic Prediction is currently offering an “Embryo Health Score Test” to reduce the genetic risk for polygenic diseases, disorders whose risk is influenced by many genes.

The next step will be tinkering with genes to make potential offspring athletic, smart, blue-eyed, healthier or taller.

IVF is expensive. According to the White House, the cost ranges from US$12,000 to $25,000 per cycle – and multiple cycles may be needed to get pregnant. But Trump has promised to foot the bill. “Under the Trump administration your government will pay or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with I.V.F. treatment,” he said during the campaign.

So what are the chances that Trump’s cost-cutting czar Elon Musk will protest that free IVF is a money sink that the US government cannot afford?

They could be very low. Of Mr Musk’s 13 children by several women, at least five are IVF babies.

Forward this to your friends!

Michael Cook is editor of Mercator

Image credits: Bigstock