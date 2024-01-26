UK doctors warned against reporting illegal abortions

The UK’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) has informed its members that they should not report illegal late-term abortions to the police, even if the baby’s safety is at risk.

The RCOG guidance states: “Do not call the police if the woman divulges, or you are suspicious, that she may have sought to end her own pregnancy unless she has given explicit consent to do so”.

Further on, it says: “In considering whether there is a valid justification for breaching confidentiality to protect the safety of others, the ‘safety of the fetus’ is not a valid reason because in law the fetus does not have personhood status.”

Between January and June 2022, abortion pills accounted for 86 percent of all terminations in England and Wales, with, 54 percent of these taking place outside of a clinical setting; however, the pills cannot be legally prescribed after the 10th week of pregnancy.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) says that according to official data published last year, there is a 33 percent complication rate for women 13 to 19 weeks pregnant, increasing to 48 percent for those aborting pregnancies over the 20-week mark. As SPUC points out, the RCOG guidance not only ignores the safety of the baby in the womb, but the safety of women potentially coerced into abortions at a late stage of pregnancy.

Despite this, as noted by former manager for Marie Stopes Dr Kevin Duffy, the RCOG guidance warned that “a healthcare worker must ‘justify’ any disclosure of patient data or ‘face potential fitness to practice proceedings’”, alleging “that they are under no legal obligation to contact the police following an abortion” – and it was delivered by Dr Jonathan Lord, who is also medical director for MSI Reproductive Choices (formerly Marie Stopes International).

Dr Duffy says that the “problem” is one of Lord’s “own making”, as “his collaborators have enabled this increasing number of women using abortion pills later in their pregnancies, beyond the ten-week legal limit. Some of the women that he points to as having been investigated and prosecuted, will no doubt have obtained the abortion pills from his own organisation, MSI-RC, using its telemedicine and pills-by-post process.” He maintains: “There is a remarkably simple and straightforward solution to the trauma caused by the rising number of police investigations – rescind the legal approval for abortion by phone and pills-by-post, reinstate a mandated in-person medical consultation before the abortion pills are prescribed.”

This might seem obvious, but since then, in a piece entitled “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”, Dr Duffy notes that The Guardian -- that dogged investigator of social problems – has pondered “what might be causing the recent increase in prosecution cases being brought against women suspected of an illegal abortion”, while going on to opine that “it’s fair to say no one really knows for sure why”. However, “in the very next part of the same sentence” they admit that “the increased use of pills obtained to do abortions at home during the pandemic has perhaps brought a level of awareness to the potential of illegal abortions happening”.

Dr Duffy agrees: “In the 20 years up to 2021, just three women were prosecuted, increasing to six in 2022. Of course, these are still very small numbers, equivalent to as few as 1-in-20,000 of women using the abortion pills. The reason for the increase in 2022 … telemedicine abortion and pills-by-post.”

He continues: “Prior to the March 2020 covid-related emergency approval of pills-by-post, all women wanting an abortion needed to first have an in-person medical consultation, an effective measure to ensure the legal prescribing and use of the abortion pills. Now, that protocol has been removed, meaning that the abortion provider has no way of ensuring that the pills they prescribe will be used as intended and below the legal limit of 10-weeks gestational age.”