The UK’s first womb transplant – what the media missed out

The first UK ‘womb transplant’, carried out by Richard Smith’s team in Oxford and announced at the end of August, understandably gained a lot of press coverage and was heralded by some as the ‘dawn of a new era’. In fact, the first uterus transplant was carried out in 2000 in Saudi Arabia in a 26-year-old woman who had to have the cadaveric transplant removed due to thrombosis 99 days later. Others have questioned how that particular procedure ever got through an ethics committee.

One of my lawyer colleagues remarked how little comment there has been, if any, about the ethical aspects of this first UK womb transplant and so wrote a helpful article on the topic herself.

There are several issues not raised in that article, however, that appear to have gone entirely without comment. The first relates to informed consent and the importance of receiving accurate information rather than skewed statistics.

In the case of wombs, a successful transplant is not saving a life, but ultimately about successfully gestating a healthy new life to the point of viability, despite the considerable risk to the recipient. In order to give valid consent, the chances of success of delivering a so-called ‘take home baby’ – of necessity via a Caesarean section followed by hysterectomy to avoid continuation of immunosuppressive medications – needs to be communicated accurately.

Dodgy statistics

Worldwide, with over 90 womb transplants carried out and 50 babies delivered, the success rate is in the order of 50 percent. In 2019, one US medical centre said a womb transplant was not worth the risk. However, some other clinics are putting out statistics of almost 80 percent success rates because they use the number of successful transplants, rather than the total number performed, as the denominator for calculating the rate. Thus, one clinic boasts a headline and opening paragraph as follows:

Uterus Transplant Team Has a Current Success Rate Close to 80%

As the publication shares, out of the 14 (out of 20) technically successful uterus transplants, there have been 12 successful live births, which gives us a success rate of 79%.

However, only 12 out of 20 transplants actually resulted in a baby. Sixty-two percent, though not really close to 80 percent at all, gives a far more accurate picture to those considering the procedure.