UN Women UK appoints male activist as ‘UK Champion’

In another win for a resurgent patriarchy-in-disguise, a male activist who identifies as a woman has been named as a UN Women “UK Champion”.

Thirty-six-year-old Munroe Bergdorf, a model and broadcaster, was given the honour in November, after previously being dropped as an ambassador by both L’Oréal and Childline for racially and sexually charged social media controversies.

The bizarre development has been opposed by at least 17 campaign groups, which have signed an open letter to UN Women’s executive committee to protest the decision’s conflict with reality and injury to real women.

Coordinated by Fair Play for Women and signed by Sex Matters, Transgender Trend and the Women’s Rights Network, the letter laments that “the female population of the UK is more than 33 million, yet you have ignored every one of us and chosen a male”.

Foul-mouthed

“Munroe Bergdorf’s well-publicised activism is not pro-women,” the letter continues, before recounting a laundry list of his very public misdemeanours:

Bergdorf resigned as an adviser on LGBT+ to the UK Labour Party after posts on social media using homophobic slurs were revealed, including “old poof”, “hairy barren lesbian” and “saggy ol dyke”.

Bergdorf was also dropped by beauty brand L’Oréal after a post talked about “the racial violence of white people… Yes ALL white people”, said white people’s “entire existence is drenched in racism” and that white people must “admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth”.

Bergdorf has apologised for using homophobic slurs, some of which were intended as jokes between friends, and disputes that these remarks about white people were racist, saying they were intended to highlight that “western society as a whole, is a system rooted in white supremacy”.

In a separate incident, Bergdorf was dropped as an ambassador to a children’s charity, Childline, because of inappropriate messages which were counter to safeguarding norms.

UN Women UK is a charity that allegedly supports UN Women to “improve the lives of women and girls and achieving gender and empowerment of women equality globally”. How appointing a male activist is supposed to achieve these lofty goals remains an unexplained mystery.