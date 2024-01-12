- The Latest
UN Women UK appoints male activist as ‘UK Champion’
In another win for a resurgent patriarchy-in-disguise, a male activist who identifies as a woman has been named as a UN Women “UK Champion”.
Thirty-six-year-old Munroe Bergdorf, a model and broadcaster, was given the honour in November, after previously being dropped as an ambassador by both L’Oréal and Childline for racially and sexually charged social media controversies.
The bizarre development has been opposed by at least 17 campaign groups, which have signed an open letter to UN Women’s executive committee to protest the decision’s conflict with reality and injury to real women.
Coordinated by Fair Play for Women and signed by Sex Matters, Transgender Trend and the Women’s Rights Network, the letter laments that “the female population of the UK is more than 33 million, yet you have ignored every one of us and chosen a male”.
Foul-mouthed
“Munroe Bergdorf’s well-publicised activism is not pro-women,” the letter continues, before recounting a laundry list of his very public misdemeanours:
Bergdorf resigned as an adviser on LGBT+ to the UK Labour Party after posts on social media using homophobic slurs were revealed, including “old poof”, “hairy barren lesbian” and “saggy ol dyke”.
Bergdorf was also dropped by beauty brand L’Oréal after a post talked about “the racial violence of white people… Yes ALL white people”, said white people’s “entire existence is drenched in racism” and that white people must “admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth”.
Bergdorf has apologised for using homophobic slurs, some of which were intended as jokes between friends, and disputes that these remarks about white people were racist, saying they were intended to highlight that “western society as a whole, is a system rooted in white supremacy”.
In a separate incident, Bergdorf was dropped as an ambassador to a children’s charity, Childline, because of inappropriate messages which were counter to safeguarding norms.
UN Women UK is a charity that allegedly supports UN Women to “improve the lives of women and girls and achieving gender and empowerment of women equality globally”. How appointing a male activist is supposed to achieve these lofty goals remains an unexplained mystery.
Bergdorf’s association with UN Women UK stretches back to 2019, when he was appointed as an advocate for the charity’s Draw a Line campaign.
Of his most recent honour, Bergdorf has said, “I’m incredibly proud to step into my new role as a UN Women UK Champion. Working with the UN has been a personal ambition and dream of mine ever since I started working in the activism space over a decade ago. It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”
Topsy-turvy
He has vowed to use his new role “to further advocate for the progress, safety, inclusion and empowerment of all women and girls, of all communities and identities” and to “continue to draw attention to the systemic and social impact of misogyny, transphobia and gender-based inequality within the UK”.
By “all women and girls” and “all communities and identities”, Bergdorf of course means everyone except those who stand by the facts of biology, and continue to affirm what every person on earth believed about sexuality until five minutes ago.
The 17 dissenting campaign groups took particular exception to Bergdorf’s objection that women favour discussions about their own female bodies.
“[M]any issues affecting women, such as FGM, child marriage and forced marriage, reproductive rights, male violence against women and girls, rape as a war crime, pregnancy and maternity healthcare, and more, are inextricably linked with our female biology,” the groups protested.
“How can this person be a champion of women if these issues are deemed unmentionable?”
The whole Munroe Bergdorf affair may make sense in upside-down world, and it’s the best thing since sliced bread at the United Nations, apparently.
But for normal people — who make up the vast majority of the world’s population — it vacillates between being a tawdry insult and an utter laughingstock.
Here’s to 2024 marking the end of woke insanity.
Kurt Mahlburg is a writer and author, and an emerging Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He has a passion for both the philosophical and the personal, drawing on his background as a graduate architect, a primary school teacher, a missionary, and a young adult pastor.
Images: Pexels, Wikimedia Commons
