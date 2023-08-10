Unbelievers in search of God?

One of the interesting things about what is called the post-Christian era is that non-believers appear to be more exercised than ever about attacking religious belief. They seem not to be content with what appears to be a continual drift towards secularism and an alternative new morality. It seems like being on “the right side of history” takes work. This movement of counter-evangelisation has many fronts, from hefty books by serious players like Sam Harris, Christopher Hitchens, Steven Pinker, Richard Dawkins and Daniel Dennett to the endless spew of anti-faith virulence on social media.

Somewhere in between are columnists like Matthew Parris of The Spectator, who turn their attention to religious issues spasmodically when triggered by the degree of resistance of religious faith to the cultural headwinds. Research driven by confirmation bias characterises their attacks along with little knowledge of Scripture and Church teaching.

Quite often, it is during times when religious themes surface in the public square, such as at Easter or Christmas or during a papal visit perhaps, that such writers open fire. It is sometimes very easy to take up a hostile and, perhaps at root, an unchristian position in our response, in whatever way we make it, to such attacks.

Seekers

We can indeed see Satan’s hand in at work where faith is attacked, but we can also see, however masked, the search for truth and for God. C.S Lewis in The Screwtape Letters has the mentor devil, Wormwood, telling his nephew, Screwtape, that taking arguments to people of faith can be a dangerous strategy. The challenger risks being persuaded himself or at least becoming unsettled in his convictions. He also risks confirming the convictions of his target. Teilhard de Chardin wrote, “The man that seeks God has already found Him.”

Perhaps, we can also say that the man, and strikingly it is mostly men who put time and effort into disproving that God exists or that Jesus isn’t who we claim he is, is also at some level searching for something that is lacking in his inner life, or trying to exorcise the kind of spiritual and intellectual niggling that kept St Augustine restless until his conversion.

Matthew Parris wrote articles both before and after Easter of this year, the first one in The Times and the second in The Spectator, claiming the Christian ideas of redemption, salvation and atonement did not come from the lips of Jesus or the Gospel narratives, but were all the invention of St Paul, whom he says “never met Jesus” (The Spectator, “The Problem With St Paul”, 23/4/2023). It is quite extraordinary that a respected magazine like the Spectator would allow such a false and easily refuted claim to be made on its pages.

The idea of redemption “never occurred to Jesus”, Parris says, in the tone people use when they speak or write without fear or contradiction. How is it possible to read, even cursorily, the four Gospels without marking the words of Jesus at the Last Supper, where he told his apostles the bread and wine he offered them was his body and blood that would be “given up” and “poured out” for “the forgiveness of sin”? How could anyone miss the emphatic, “the Son of Man came not to be served, but to serve and give his life for the ransom of many”? (Matthew 20, Mark 10)