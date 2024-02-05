Hopelessly unhappy? Drifting apart? Before you give up hope for your marriage, read this

I know.

Maybe your marriage is a mess. It’s drifting, it’s become functional, it’s lost the love and it’s not what you dreamed. In short it needs a kick up the backside.

Maybe you’ve even finally decided it’s over. At last you’ve summoned up the courage to call it a day.

But before you give up that last flake of hope, or book that appointment with a lawyer, please humour me for a couple of minutes.

I’ve stood on the brink of divorce myself. In our case, I was on the receiving end. My wife Kate had tried to tell me for years. Yet somehow I’d missed the signs. So when she did deliver her final ultimatum, I never saw it coming.

I was a good man but a clueless husband. I knew I had to change but I hadn’t the faintest idea what that meant. Thankfully Kate gave me that one last chance to find out how. And I did. That was twenty three years ago.

I’m not belittling your circumstances. I’m not judging you for heading for the exit. Some marriages are best ended.

But if a secret part of you, buried deep behind a protective layer of hurt and disillusionment, still desperately craves a reason not to throw away all of the memories and all of the potential – as yet unfulfilled – then read on…

Lonely



‘I just need you to be my friend.’

It was the phrase Kate used whenever we had a miscommunication, a misunderstanding, a spat. Each time, I had no real idea what she meant. Our marriage seemed great. I had a good job. We had money. We travelled. We had fun. What more could we want?

Yet every now and then, some stray comment would blow up into an argument that made no sense to me. I would take things personally and close down.

Before we had children, work and play allowed us to paper over the cracks, keeping us busy and distracted even if we hadn’t resolved the original issue. Having children gave us new purpose but drove the invisible wedge between us ever deeper.

Kate was a brilliant and natural mum. I loved being a dad. But it was easy for me to let Kate take the lion’s share of parenting and take a position of diminished responsibility myself. We fell into the traditional roles of homemaker and provider. I would bring home the bacon. I was good at that.

As our roles became established, we stopped chatting to one another. We spent less and less time hanging out together on our own. To stay out of trouble, I did all the chores Kate asked me to do. ‘The bin needs emptying’ meant I was in trouble. When we did talk, it was usually about children or work. The neglected wife micro-manages.

Our drift apart was so very subtle. Without realising it, we had become strangers behind closed doors, sleepwalking toward separation.

Eventually, Kate’s frustration at my lack of friendship came to a head. Another man had shown interest in her, making her feel valued and that she had something to offer. It presented a huge temptation, but she knew she couldn’t do anything about it. Nonetheless, the whole episode made her realise what was sorely lacking in our marriage. I wasn’t the friend she needed me to be.

Now, she gave me an ultimatum. Either do something about it, or our marriage would be over in a year. In Kate’s mind, it was a cry for help. For me, it was panic stations, a bolt from the blue. I thought I was about to lose the children I loved. I never saw it coming and, worse, I had absolutely no idea what to do.

Growing apart



This year, some 130,000 UK couples with dependent children will split up. Just under half will be married, just over half not married. Many other couples without children will also separate. According to family law firms, a disproportionate number will seek legal help this coming week. The first working day of the year – 2 January – is known as ‘divorce day’, when couples who struggled through a painful family Christmas decide to call it a day.

Some level of family breakdown is understandable, and even essential. It’s in everybody’s interest that truly horrible relationships, where there is open conflict or abuse, are ended.

But that wasn’t anything like us. We weren’t in open conflict. The vast majority of couples who split have grown apart, or had a breakdown of communication, or fallen out of love, or just got bored with one another.

In a recent study I did for Marriage Foundation with Professor Spencer James of Brigham Young University, we found that two out of three parents who had just split up had previously described themselves as happy and not arguing, especially often one year earlier.

That’s pretty astonishing. Most family breakdown comes out of the blue. So you’d think some of it ought to be avoidable. But how?

For my wife



At the instigation of friends, I’d reluctantly gone to counselling and, to my considerable surprise, discovered a faith. Even if this was good for me, it had little effect on our marriage.

Six months on from the ultimatum, in frustration and despair, Kate wrote me a letter. It was a job spec of what it was like to be Harry’s wife. Terms and conditions. Holidays. Duties. Responsibilities. Perks.

She signed off with her deepest need for a friend. ‘Will it ever happen? Who knows. WHO CARES.’ I found the letter on my bed when I came home from work.

The last two words, in capitals, cut me to the core. My God, I thought. What have I done? Until that moment, I’d wanted our marriage to work so that I could stay with the kids. In reality, this was all about me. I now knew I needed to make our marriage work for Kate.

I walked to the next room to find a closed Kate. I sunk to my knees and told her how I thought I understood at last. I was so sorry. She had no reason to believe that I would change, but I would.