What would really happen if the US Department of Education went away?

After the presidential election victory by Donald Trump, perennial calls to end the US Department of Education grew louder. With Republicans gaining control of the US Senate, and possibly retaining control of the US House of Representatives as well, the prospect of eliminating the department became more plausible.

But don’t hold your breath.

When Trump won the presidency in 2016, Republicans also controlled both chambers of Congress and the Department of Education remained solidly intact, despite legislative proposals to abolish it.

Decentralisation

That is not to say that lawmakers shouldn’t try. There is no constitutional role for the federal government in education, and all policies related to education should be made at the state and local levels.

If voters here in Massachusetts (including me) want to eliminate high-stakes standardised testing in public schools, we should be able to do so without a peep from Washington, DC. Similarly, if the citizens of Oklahoma support Bible study in public schools, they should be able to grapple with that policy amongst themselves, without the federal government chiming in.

A decentralised education system is much better able to reflect and respond to the diverse needs and preferences of a pluralistic society than one controlled from the top.