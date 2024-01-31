Vindication: a UK tribunal pours cold water on trans hysteria

There’s seldom good news in the gender space, but this story about a UK tribunal’ ruling about transgender bullying comes as a breath of fresh air.

Professor Jo Phoenix, 59, is a criminologist who landed her dream job at Open University in 2016. It wasn’t long before she ran into trouble with her colleagues.

Professor Phoenix is a lesbian from a very tough background. As a schoolgirl in Texas she was raped as a 15-year-old and endured the shame of preparing for a rape trial. She ran away from home and lived rough for a while. Adult education, which OU specialised in, saved her. She pulled her life together and ended up with a PhD and a world reputation.

She has strong and clear views on transgender issues: women are women; men are men. She was dismayed by the silencing of academic debate and she criticised the influence of Stonewall, the UK’s leading LGBTQI+ lobby group. She even had the temerity to argue that males should not be incarcerated with females. As a good academic, she set up a group called the Open University Gender Critical Research Network which studied the consequences of gender self-ID.

As a reward for her audacity, she was treated like a leper. The vilification and harassment she endured made her literally ill. One night, she recalled, “I was reading all these tweets that were either threatening violence or saying I was transphobic. Each time I shut my eyes, I saw guns coming after me. It was terror.”

She compares the hostility and shaming she endured to her rape case. “The tactics are the same,” she told The Telegraph. “The character assassination, your word against theirs, the idea that you are making it up and it’s not as bad as you claim. At times, I did break down and cry.”

At one point she was told by a senior manager that she was like “like the racist uncle at the Christmas dinner table.” She was told to keep silent about her research in departmental meetings. Over 360 of her colleagues signed an open letter condemning her Gender Critical Research Network alleging that gender critical feminism is “fundamentally hostile to the rights of trans people”. The Equality, Diversity and Inclusion apparatchik in her faculty posted insulting tweets about her work. She was labelled a transphobe and a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

Naturally Professor Phoenix complained about the harassment, but the university let her twist in the wind. It did nothing to remove what she calls “discriminatory and hate-filled statements” on the university websites.

It was all too much and she resigned in December 2021. But she also sued the OU for unfair dismissal. She took up another post at the University of Reading.