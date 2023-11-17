War in Ukraine and “reasonable hope for success”

The war in Ukraine, which began in 2014 and escalated in February 2022 with a large-scale Russian attack, is continuing. Ukrainian soldiers are slogging through layers of Russian defensive positions (the so-called “Surovikin line,” named after a Russian general who has already been sacked by Putin), slowly reconquering lost territories.

With a few spectacular actions, Ukraine is also targeting Russian airbases and logistical hubs in Crimea, and deep inside Russia, with the goal of wearing down Putin’s military capabilities. This will be a long conflict. Both before the Russian invasion and as war has continued and taken its terrible toll, many analysts have asked whether Ukraine can win and, therefore, whether it ought to negotiate to trade land for peace.

The fact that Ukraine managed to arrest and then reverse the Russian attack last year is itself a great success, that undermines the recurrent pessimistic analyses of Ukrainian efforts. Nonetheless, the question of the possibility of Ukraine’s success or victory remains. And it raises the concurrent question of whether Ukraine’s defensive war is just. If success is in fact difficult, perhaps impossible, to achieve, can even a defensive war be just? Can Ukrainian military operations satisfy one of the principles of the just war tradition, namely that of “reasonable hope for success”?

The answer is yes for two reasons. Both “reasonable hope” and “success” are murky concepts, making this principle open to a wide spectrum of prudential interpretations. Moreover, both militarily and politically, Ukraine has already achieved success (survival), and its current operations can plausibly move toward a better long-term settlement.

Let’s examine these two points.

A reasonable prospect: an imperfect equation

Ukraine’s military actions clearly satisfy the main principles of just cause (Ukraine is defending itself against a Russian invasion), right intention (Ukraine seeks to establish peace and keep its independence), legitimate authority (Ukrainian forces are commanded by a legitimate government with overwhelming national support), last resort (there was, and likely there is, no reasonable diplomatic solution given Russia’s demands and behavior), and proportionality (Ukrainian operations are limited to the frontline and to a few military targets beyond it). These principles are usually easy to adjudicate one way or another.

But the principle of “reasonable hope for success” or “serious prospects of success” is more difficult.

This is a relatively late addition to just war theory, suggested by the sixteenth-century Spanish thinker Francisco Suarez. He argued:

“For a war to be just, the sovereign ought to be so sure of the degree of his power that he is morally certain of victory... otherwise, the prince would incur the evident peril of inflicting on his state losses greater than the advantages involved.”

It seems common sense to suggest that one should not engage in a war if there is no chance of winning. A decision to do so would condemn soldiers and civilians to risk their lives — and for many of them, to die — for no practical value. It would be a wanton sacrifice of life. Leaders should never waste their men’s lives pointlessly. Thus, even fighting in one’s own defence becomes imprudent if there is no reasonable path to success.

The problem with this principle, however, is that victory — or its impossibility — is never a mathematical outcome. Even a well-done analysis of the “correlation of forces” cannot predict the outcome of a battle with perfect certainty. Material superiority is not a guarantee of victory because too many other variables — from hard-to-measure national morale to Machiavelli’s fortuna and Clausewitz’s “friction”(“which distinguishes real war from war on paper”) — shape the outcome of a clash. As Clausewitz writes:

“No other human activity is so continuously or universally bound up with chance. And through the element of chance, guesswork and luck come to play a great part in war.”

Suarez himself noted that this principle of “certitude” is not essential because certitude is “impossible” to attain. If this condition were perfectly implemented, “a weaker sovereign could never declare war upon a stronger.” But history clearly indicates that states often fight even “when [their] ability is somewhat doubtful.”

The weak often fight, even by initiating an attack, against the stronger. Or, to put it in the context of a defensive war, an attacked state that is clearly weaker according to most metrics (GDP, size of the population, military power, leadership cohesion) should always surrender to a stronger one.

A “reasonable hope for success” measures a current action by the metric of the expectation of a future outcome, which is, by definition, uncertain. Hence, this principle of moral legitimacy relies heavily on the prudential judgment of the political leader in charge of the war or of the military commander in charge of a particular operation or theatre of action. They have to do a net assessment of the enemy, consider the difficulties of defeating him, and evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of their own side.