Waste not, want not: Serbian surgeon wants to perform genitalia swaps in New York hospital

The Serbian urologist Miroslav Djordjevic, one of the world’s leading sex-reassignment surgeons, has a nightmare and a dream when he thinks about the estimated 1.5 million transgender people in Western Europe.

His nightmare is throwing into the garbage the penises and testicles of 700,000 men and the uteruses and ovaries of 700,000 women. His dream is an organ bank which will allow doctors to access compatible mutual donors and swap one patient's crown jewels for another's private parts.

“Now we are in a final step,” Dr Djordjevic said in the latest episode of Doctor Podcasts, on YouTube. “The final approach will be to transplant the penis. This is my main goal, goal of my career. And I hope that this future started yesterday.”

Most of his patients are ideal candidates for organ transplants, as they are typically young, healthy and in their early 20s. In recent years, Dr Djordjevic has successfully transplanted a uterus, ovaries, and testicles into his patients. “From all of these three transplantations, we had a delivery. That is very good result,” he said.

Dr Djordjevic practices both at the Belgrade Center for Genital Reconstructive Surgery in Serbia and at the renowned Mount Sinai hospital in New York. Mount Sinai regards him as a star transgender surgeon. “We are striving to find a way to use all genital organs that are planned for removal in transition surgery to improve the lives of others who request this surgery and enable them to lead a normal life,” he says on the Mount Sinai website.

According to Mount Sinai, Dr Djordjevic is “optimistic that transplantation of genitalia will eventually become standard of care in the same way that hand and face transplants are becoming routine”.

This is bonkers.