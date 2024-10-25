Welcome to the coddling of the Australian mind

The students and their families were outraged. Many of them walked out. They later told the media that de Bruyn’s speech was “hateful”, “vitriolic”, “shameful”, and “disgusting”.

Astonishingly, ACU agreed. The vice-chancellor, Professor Zlatko Skrbis, quickly sent out an email apologising for the distress caused by Mr de Buryn’s remarks. He offered offended students counselling services and mental health support. He also promised to refund graduation fees because “the content of this speech did not meet the standards that we strive for”.

This is a colossal failure on three levels.

A failure of civility. It’s no surprise nowadays to learn that Catholic students at nominally Catholic universities do not accept traditional Catholic teaching. It’s their loss. But they ought to be polite enough to heed opposing opinions. de Bruyn did not attack anyone personally; he stated facts which have been voiced in the public square for decades.

Consider a very different moment – Greta Thunberg’s “how dare you” speech to the UN Climate Action Summit in 2019. She was livid with rage and personally insulting. "You are failing us … The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you.”

And how did her audience respond to this slap in the face? They applauded. Why? Amongst other reasons, they were grown-ups.

A failure of education. Education, arts, law and commerce students are smart people. Didn’t they know that Australian Catholic University is a Catholic institution? Its website states clearly that “As a Catholic university, we are stewards of our Catholic tradition and our unique Australian heritage. Our mission defines who we are.”

Presumably these students have heard of Pope Francis. He respects LGBT people but has adamantly refused to endorse same-sex marriage. He has described abortion as murder, “like hiring a hitman”. How could these students not be aware? It’s like going to McDonald’s in the belief that it’s a vegan eatery.

Catholic universities exist to teach Catholic values, as part of a respectful dialogue with the secular world. ACU has obviously failed miserably.

A failure of governance. A university requires a vice-chancellor with a backbone. What ACU has is a jellyfish. From its website we learn that “As a Catholic University, ACU offers a dialogue between faith and reason.” There’s a dearth of both.

In their 2018 book The Coddling of the American Mind, Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff argued that US campus are blighted with “safetyism”. Universities swaddle their students in cotton wool so that they cannot be challenged by unfamiliar and disagreeable ideas. This intellectual and moral illness is obviously endemic at ACU. And the blame must lie squarely at the feet of its administrators.

According to its X/Twitter page, ACU also stand for “Accepting, Curious, Unstoppable”. Its students ­ many of them at least – are neither accepting nor curious. What is unstoppable is the defensive drivel gushing from staff and students over this shameful episode.

When Alexander Solzhenitsyn– one of the most courageous men of the 20th century, a brilliant novelist, a Nobel Prize winner – gave a commencement speech at Harvard University in 1978, he declared that “A decline in courage may be the most striking feature that an outside observer notices in the West today.”

How did the students react?

They booed him. Those moral pygmies booed Alexander Solzhenitsyn. For the rest of their lives they lived with the shame of having booed a moral giant.

Joe de Bruyn is in good company.

Your thoughts on Catholic education today?

Michael Cook is editor of Mercator.

Image credit: Australian Catholic University, Melbourne campus / ACU website