West Virginia amends its constitution to ban ‘assisted dying’

As for (further) abuses, an overview of practice in Oregon, including some case studies as well as statistical evidence, showed problems with doctor shopping, suspect coercion and lack of sufficient psychiatric evaluation.

More recently, a 25-year analysis of the Reports made by palliative care specialists Dr Ilora Finlay and Dr Claud Regnard found a reduction in the length of the average physician-patient relationship from 18 weeks in 2010 to 5 weeks in 2022, the a low proportion of patients referred for psychiatric assessment (1 percent), and an increasing trend of those citing fear of being a burden and financial concerns for opting to undergo assisted suicide.

There may be other more disturbing problems, but we cannot know due to the lack of transparency of Oregon’s system and consequent difficulty of determining how well it works. Even the Annual Reports published by the Oregon State Public Health Division every year on which the long-term analyses above are based constitute minimal data collection, requiring doctors to report any lethal drug prescriptions they make but without any enforcing penalties for those who fail to report, or monitoring of non-compliance or under-reporting. Since the information is voluntarily reported by doctors, it is only the most conscientious that do so, and the underlying data records are destroyed each year.

Also, worryingly, even this minimal data collection has declined, including in important areas. As Finlay and Regnard point out, between 2010 and 2022 there were complications in 11 percent those assisted suicides that were reported, but in 2022 the cases on which data complications-related data existed per se was only 26 percent.

Meanwhile, no information is collected from patients or their relatives, and there is no official means by which the public can complain about abuses of assisted suicide. There is no strong oversight of assisted suicide exercised by the state government. Little wonder that an editorial in The Oregonian in 2008 described assisted suicide in the State as “a system that seems rigged to avoid finding” abuses.

Despite this, what we do know about the Oregon system is extremely troubling. The action of West Virginia voters should be telling and instructive for UK legislators as Westminster prepares to debate the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill on Friday, November 29.

