- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
What Beethoven can teach you about Donald Trump
As I browsed online through election memorabilia -- Let’s Go Brandon stickers, MAGA hats, Cats for Kamala banners, streamers from the conventions -- I realized that there is a deep link between my favourite composer and the 2024 election campaign.
It’s proof of the continuing relevance of Ludwig von Beethoven.
First, I should present my credentials. I am a German evolutionary biologist, specialising in the reproductive behaviour and parental care of leeches. However, I lead a double life as a pianist and composer. (Click here for my composition “Beethoven Joy Fantasy”.) So I am always alert to references to classical music in current affairs – and in Germany we took a keen interest in the American election.
Earlier in the year there was a remarkable essay about Joe Biden written by an eminent critic at the New York Times, A.O. Scott. He compared the ageing President to the ageing Beethoven:
He quoted the cultural theorist Theodor Adorno about Beethoven’s late style. It “does not resemble the kind one finds in fruit. They are, for the most part, not round, but furrowed, even ravaged.” Biden’s late style marks, he suggested, “a new and distinctive phase of creativity“.
In fact, Scott contended, “If this election is about the survival of democracy, he has cast himself not as its savior but — for the last time — as its most plausible representative.” As I said … remarkable. I would never have linked Biden and Beethoven, but there it was in black and white, and in the New York Times, to boot!
The second appearance of Beethoven in the campaign came at the climax of the Republican National Convention. Melania Trump walked on to the stage, radiant in a red dress, applauded rapturously by the delegates, accompanied by the strains of the transcendent third movement of the Ninth Symphony. It was a tribute to her good taste, but the critics sneered.
“In most contexts, this music is a balm for the soul,” said The Guardian. “At the RNC, it was a moment of absurdist drama.“
The Washington Post found the Melania music “deeply weird, tapping into the subterranean depths of the surreal that are fundamental to the aesthetic of the Republican Party now under the absolute control of Donald Trump.“
With due respect to these gentlemen, I would contend that the parallels between Beethoven and the Orange Man are substantial. Allow me to explain.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
A few weeks ago, I purchased a new Beethoven biography by Stefan Eisel, Bonn and Beethoven's Ninth. The author provides a detailed account of the creation of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Nowadays Beethoven is idolised. But in his own time, he was something of a misfit. Educated people appreciated classical music as the high art of composing and writing chamber, orchestral, and church music pieces, including stage works like operas. In the shadow of this high culture, there existed an extensive scene of country-bumpkin musicians, who were dismissed as "beer fiddlers".
Initially, Beethoven was regarded as a beer fiddler dabbling in classical music. This barrel of a man, driven by a strong urge for independence, was always at odds with political and social elites of his time; he refused to kowtow to their expectations.
In contemporary parlance, Beethoven was a non-conformist outsider. Furthermore, he was far from smooth and charming. Goethe wrote: "His talent amazed me; unfortunately he is an utterly untamed personality, who is not altogether wrong in holding the world to be detestable, but surely does not make it any more enjoyable ... by his attitude."
He looked like a peasant and his manners were not above reproach. His favourite dish was macaroni and cheese, the 19th century Viennese version of a Big Mac. He was, in short, one of the “deplorables”.
I hope that the parallels between Trump and Beethoven are now less obscure -- both are outsiders, both a bit uncouth, both impatient with elites, both disruptors.
Consider the other side of this excursion into the music of politics – the Democrats’ embrace of Taylor Swift.
When I was standing in a queue to purchase my copy of Bonn and Beethoven's Ninth, I found myself paging through a pile of coffee table books about the American singer. This led to a conversation with three young women. Noticing my Beethoven book, one of them said: "We’re 'Swifties' – Taylor Swift is our idol – Taylor is the 'Beethoven' of our generation!"
Hmmm, I thought. The comparison lacks an essential feature of Beethoven’s achievement – that he was a rebel, a disruptor, an outsider, an uncomfortable, challenging, irritating, quirky curmudgeon. Taylor Swift, for all her charm and talent and business acumen, is the quintessential insider. Everyone loves her; no one has a bad word to say about her.
It turned out, unfortunately for the Swifties and their candidate of choice, that most Americans preferred a carrot-topped Beethoven-like deplorable.
Which composer does Donald Trump remind you of?
Ulrich Kutschera, PhD, is a Professor of Biology, who is active in both Germany and the United States. He also works as an author and music producer. For more information, visit his academic website or his music website.
Image credit: Donald Trump tutoring Ludwig van Beethoven @Trump_History45 / on X (Twitter)
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Steven Meyer commented 2024-11-28 13:03:06 +1100 FlagUlrich Kutschera,
So Ludwig had a wealthy father who bailed out his no-talent son by paying other composers to write symphonies in his son’s name?
Here’s to the unknown composer of “Ode to Joy.”
-
Emberson Fedders commented 2024-11-28 11:02:49 +1100 FlagThese sorts of articles are increasingly desperate. What is the obsession with trying to make Trump something he is not? I mean, Beethoven? Seriously?
And the image at the top? It reminds me of the all the Trump-as-Rambo, Trump-as-superhero, Trump-as-athlete shirts. There is something almost childish about the fixation on trying to reimagine a seriously limited man as a cartoonish figure of power, brawn or sophistication.
Truly, I will never understand the Trump cult.
-