What Beethoven can teach you about Donald Trump

As I browsed online through election memorabilia -- Let’s Go Brandon stickers, MAGA hats, Cats for Kamala banners, streamers from the conventions -- I realized that there is a deep link between my favourite composer and the 2024 election campaign.

It’s proof of the continuing relevance of Ludwig von Beethoven.

First, I should present my credentials. I am a German evolutionary biologist, specialising in the reproductive behaviour and parental care of leeches. However, I lead a double life as a pianist and composer. (Click here for my composition “Beethoven Joy Fantasy”.) So I am always alert to references to classical music in current affairs – and in Germany we took a keen interest in the American election.

Earlier in the year there was a remarkable essay about Joe Biden written by an eminent critic at the New York Times, A.O. Scott. He compared the ageing President to the ageing Beethoven:

He quoted the cultural theorist Theodor Adorno about Beethoven’s late style. It “does not resemble the kind one finds in fruit. They are, for the most part, not round, but furrowed, even ravaged.” Biden’s late style marks, he suggested, “a new and distinctive phase of creativity“.

In fact, Scott contended, “If this election is about the survival of democracy, he has cast himself not as its savior but — for the last time — as its most plausible representative.” As I said … remarkable. I would never have linked Biden and Beethoven, but there it was in black and white, and in the New York Times, to boot!

The second appearance of Beethoven in the campaign came at the climax of the Republican National Convention. Melania Trump walked on to the stage, radiant in a red dress, applauded rapturously by the delegates, accompanied by the strains of the transcendent third movement of the Ninth Symphony. It was a tribute to her good taste, but the critics sneered.

“In most contexts, this music is a balm for the soul,” said The Guardian. “At the RNC, it was a moment of absurdist drama.“

The Washington Post found the Melania music “deeply weird, tapping into the subterranean depths of the surreal that are fundamental to the aesthetic of the Republican Party now under the absolute control of Donald Trump.“

With due respect to these gentlemen, I would contend that the parallels between Beethoven and the Orange Man are substantial. Allow me to explain.