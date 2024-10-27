Did Mother Teresa get the Nobel Peace Prize for decrying abortion?

In 1979, unbelievable as it may seem today, Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Her acceptance speech was extraordinary. First, she used the occasion to tell the guests about her love for Jesus Christ. Second, she spent about half of her address denouncing abortion.

Her words were conscience-searing: “I feel one thing I want to share with you all, the greatest destroyer of peace today is the cry of the innocent unborn child. For if a mother can murder her own child in her own womb, what is left for you and for me to kill each other?”

No one walked out in protest. No one interrupted her words with obscenities.

Here is the official transcript of this extraordinary moment.

The video begins at the moment when she speaks about abortion, but the whole video is worth watching.

Image credit: Tullio Saba on flickr