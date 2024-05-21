What 'IF' says about AI and love

The John Krasinski movie IF came out this past weekend, and my wife and I went to see it. I won't have to put in a spoiler alert if all I say here is that it's about imaginary friends that children came up with and then abandoned, only to meet their "IFs" again later in life. What has this got to do with engineering ethics? Several things, actually.

For one, one of our culture's most popular art forms — the cinema — is deeply embedded in state-of-the-art technology that allows entirely imaginary beings to appear onscreen with actual people, looking as realistic as the hairs on your head. Yes, animated cinema has a century-long history, but the seamless integration of live action and dreamed-up entities such as Blue, the nine-foot-tall purple fuzzball that appears in ads for IF, has been possible for only the last few decades, and relies on a small army of animators and other technical people, plus the best CGI technology money can buy.

For another thing, IF focuses on the roles played by, let's face it, figments of our youthful imaginations. As my wife and I were talking after the film, she stated that she was sure she had an imaginary playmate growing up, while I could not recall any such thing, although I enjoyed many imaginary adventures with real friends before the age of about 12. Whether or not you had an IF yourself, you can understand that many children do.

Love

The movie leaves unexplored the question of why kids make up imaginary friends, and instead treats the IFs as entirely independent souls, despondent that their former playmates left them behind. I use the word "soul" intentionally, because the beings in question have intelligence and will. Being so endowed, they are capable of love, which the movie clearly signals as the ultimate outcome when an abandoned IF is reunited with his or her child, no matter what the child's present age is.

As touching as many of the scenes that reunited an IF with its soulmate were, I personally found the most moving part of the film to be a scene that relied on a person, a technology, and a work of art which all originated in the mid-20th century. The person was the grandmother of the main character, the twelve-year-old Bea.

Grandma is portrayed as well-intentioned, but remote and clueless about how time has changed her granddaughter, whom she apparently hasn't seen in several years. The technology was a floor-model stereo record player, the type which gave rise to the immortal couplet, "Enjoy your stereo often, then use it for a coffin."

And the work of art playing on the phonograph was Aram Khatchaturian's Spartacus ballet, to which the grandmother had danced at a public performance when she was about Bea's age. To get her grandmother in touch with her inner child, the record is played by Bea, who watches as her otherwise bumbling and ineffectual ancestor transforms herself into a graceful ballerina there in her darkened New York apartment, illuminated only by city lights that profile her like stage spotlights during her dance.