What lessons can be learned from the Key Bridge collapse?

Some accidents are simple: two cars collide on a freeway, a tree falls on a jogger, lightning hits a golfer. Others require a chain of events, each of which is unlikely, and so are much rarer than the simple kind. The sequence of occurrences, each one fairly harmless by itself, which led to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor on last Tuesday, March 26, included things that by themselves would cause few if any major problems.

But on that fateful night, they all aligned to end four lives and cause what will eventually turn out to be billions of dollars in direct and indirect damage.

About 45 minutes after midnight, the Singapore-registered container ship Dali left its berth at the Port of Baltimore bound for Sri Lanka. Its route lay beneath the second-longest continuous-truss bridge in the US, the Key bridge, which carried traffic around the southern part of the Interstate 635 loop around Baltimore and was the last bridge to pass under before the Dali reached the open sea. On the bridge, a construction crew was repairing potholes resulting from the previous winter.

Some time after leaving port, the Dali began to experience engine trouble. Security-camera videos recovered afterwards show that the ship's lights flickered on and off several times and black smoke began to come from the stacks. As a recent NBC News report shows, contaminated bunker fuel is a serious problem in marine shipping circles. As the giant propulsion engines are separate from the smaller diesel engines that run a ship's generators, and both were affected, some experts have speculated that contaminated fuel may have caused the ship's power problems, as that is a common factor that would account for both difficulties.

Whatever the cause, the ship's crew was alert enough to issue a mayday call by radio, which was picked up by first-responder officials, and they issued orders for traffic to be blocked on the bridge.

Less than two minutes later, the now-adrift ship ploughed into one of the two main "bents" supporting the highest span of the bridge. A cloud of masonry dust can be seen on the video of the collision, shortly before the support fails and the entire truss structure breaks up and falls into the ocean. Two construction workers on the bridge were rescued, but six others remain missing and were presumably killed. While our prayers go out to those who lost loved ones and friends, the accident could have caused many more fatalities if it had happened during an afternoon rush hour with hundreds of vehicles on the bridge.

Several relatively unlikely things had to happen together for this tragedy to take place.

As it turns out, engine problems and failures due to contaminated fuel are not that uncommon. Propulsion engines of the type used on the Dali can have up to fourteen cylinders, each over a yard (~1 meter) in diameter and with a stroke of eight feet (2. 5 meters), and the amount of fuel used is phenomenal. So shippers are motivated to find the cheapest fuel around that will run the engines, and so-called bunker fuel is used. It is thicker and heavier than the type of diesel fuel used in passenger cars, and because suppliers sometimes cut corners and mix adulterants in the fuel to cheapen it, it's not uncommon for ships to lose power from bad fuel.

We still don't know the exact cause of the power loss, but the vast majority of such events occur in the open sea where a drifting ship represents lost time and money but is not otherwise dangerous. The Dali had the bad fortune to lose its power in the worst possible place: a few hundred yards away from a vulnerable bridge.