What motivated Trump’s would-be assassin?

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions. We can't allow this violence to be normalized," President Joe Biden said in a televised address after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. "The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down."

A firm No, now and always, to political violence united public figures across America and the world, including some of Trump’s bitterest opponents.

“Political violence is absolutely unacceptable,” tweeted Senator Bernie Sanders. “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” tweeted former President Barack Obama.

Ditto for Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “There is no place for political violence, including the horrific incident we just witnessed in Pennsylvania.” And Representative Ilhan Omar: “It’s sad to hear the tragedy that occurred at the Trump rally today. We must condemn acts of violence and pray for the victims. May calmness and decency prevail.”

It's unlikely that Biden’s advice will cool things down. Brandon Tatum, a Trump-supporting “influencer” with hundreds of thousands of followers, responded to Ilhan Omar: “Pure evil. They’re upset, but only cause Trump survived.” Calling someone "pure evil" is not an auspicious start to a bridge-building campaign.

Pundits immediately rushed in to explain that the United States had a long tradition of political violence. “American society was formed from violence, and it has remained violent ever since,” wrote a professor at The University of Texas at Austin in Time magazine. In Foreign Policy, a professor from Princeton University wrote that: “the truth is that the United States has a long and sordid history of people who try to solve political differences using bullets rather than ballots”.

This is nonsense. Only a month ago, Mexico went to the polls to elect its president and local politicians. About 60 of them were assassinated. That is what I would call political violence. The United States, with all of its political polarisation, with all of its supposed rednecks clinging to their guns and religion (as Obama famously said), with all of its racial tensions, is relatively free from political violence.

The pundits are waving their lists of presidential assassinations and assassination attempts. But with the exception of John Wilkes Booth, who shot Abraham Lincoln, they were all loopy loners. Charles Guiteau shot President James A. Garfield in 1881 because he had been overlooked for a job in the civil service. Leon Czolgosz shot President William McKinley; he claimed to be an anarchist, but even the anarchists thought he was mad. Lee Harvey Oswald killed President John F. Kennedy, but he was a loner.

In 1933 Giuseppe Zangara aimed at President Franklin Roosevelt and killed the mayor of Chicago instead; he was loopy. In 1981 Ronald Reagan survived after being shot by John Hinkley Jr – who wanted to impress actress Jodie Foster. He spent 35 years in the loony bin.

In 1950 two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to kill President Harry Truman at Blair House, a second residence for the President in Washington DC. Truman was unharmed; a police officer and one of the attackers died. But that was an exceptional event which had nothing to do with domestic American politics; it was a response to the US military bombing and strafing of the Puerto Rican city of Jayuya.

Rather than scanning the very short list of American politicians who have been assassinated, the pundits should look at the very, very long list of mass shootings, which is an international scandal and a symptom of something very sick in their society.

Last year there were 42,987 gun violence deaths, including 656 mass shootings. The reasons for this are deeply controversial. But the perpetrators of senseless killings in shopping malls and schools are often young men with disturbed family backgrounds.

Thomas Matthew Crooks is in good company with 18-year-old Salvador Ramos who shot 21 dead in Uvalde, Texas in 2022. Or 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who killed 29 in Buffalo, New York, in 2022. Or 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who killed 10 people in Santa Fe, Texas, in 2018. Or 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who shot dead 17 people in a Florida high school. Or 20-year-old Adam Lanza who killed 26 people, mostly young children, at Sandy Hook, Connecticut, in 2012.