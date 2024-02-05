What Palestinians and Israelis think about the war in Gaza

While a great deal of media attention during the Hamas/Israel war has been devoted to public opinion in the West, much less has been focused on that in the Middle East – which is unfortunate since it is those living there who will ultimately decide when the war is over and under what circumstances.

Contrary to what many in the West think, public opinion in Gaza is complex, with a wide range of views being held by those living there. Good examples of this are the many protests that occurred in Gaza over the years prior to October 7 -- such as the July 30, 2023 anti-Hamas demonstration where thousands of people took to the streets demanding better living conditions. This dissatisfaction was mirrored in the polls conducted during the period – such as the Arab Barometer study in which 67% of respondents reported not trusting Hamas (44% “no trust at all”; 23% “not a lot of trust”). While part of this was due to the government’s lack of openness and responsiveness, an even greater issue involved the difficulties people faced in buying the necessities of life. For example, 78% of respondents said the availability of food was a problem and 75% said they had trouble affording it even when it was available -- which may explain why in the same poll poorer Gazans supported Hamas less (25%) than more affluent ones (33%).

To add insult to injury, these shortages were blamed more on government mismanagement (31%) and inflation (26%) than Israel’s blockade (16%). And as late as July 2023, 62% of Gazans felt that Hamas “should preserve a cease-fire with Israel”. Perhaps even more surprising was the finding that 50% of respondents felt “Hamas should stop calling for Israel’s destruction, and instead accept a permanent two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.”

After October 7

And then the war broke out, dramatically altering the mindset of many in the West Bank and Gaza, with 98% of those polled reporting that they felt prouder of being Palestinian.

While this surge in patriotic feeling was to be expected - given past increases in support for Hamas during times of combat, the surprise this time was that support for the attack was greater in the West Bank (68%) than in Gaza (47%), accompanied by a dramatic jump in support for Hamas in the West Bank from 12% in September to 44% in December 2023.

Why this happened is still up for debate. Part of the explanation may be that Gazans are less enamoured with Hamas as a result of being ruled by it. Or it may be that Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority are so disliked that Hamas looks good by comparison. Others point to the sharp increase in Hamas’ popularity in the West Bank following the prisoner exchange with Israel. Yet others have suggested that it is a reaction to settler attacks in the West Bank. Or it may simply be that it is easier to be bellicose when you are observing from a distance than when you are in the thick of things.

Polling also shows a reluctance to view Hamas’s fighters in a negative way – as seen by the 90% of respondents in a December 13 poll who did not believe they committed the atrocities shown in videos. (Which was interesting since 85% also claimed not to have seen the videos.) And a majority believed the attacks were in response to settler violence and to win the release of political prisoners rather the result of influence from Iran.

On the question of blame, respondents in the same poll placed responsibility for the suffering of Gazans squarely on the shoulders of Israel (52%) and secondarily on the US (26%) – with only 11% blaming Hamas.

And lastly, there seems little taste for peace since polling shows: greater hostility toward Israel, greater support for armed struggle, and little faith in negotiations, the two-state option, and the idea that Palestinians and Israelis can coexist peacefully.