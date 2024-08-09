What’s really behind the UK race riots?

Suck it and see

Supposedly, nobody normal supported either the riots, or the less violent anti-immigration protests which frequently preceded them – at least according to Sir Keir. All those out on the streets were just “thugs” and “a tiny, mindless minority in our society”, Keir claimed in his post-Southport speech. Yet subsequent polling showed otherwise: 34 percent of those asked in a survey by YouGov said they supported the initial anti-immigration protests, as opposed to 54 percent who opposed them and 12 percent who didn’t know. A surprisingly large 8 percent of the population actually supported the outright violence – in a population of 67 million, that’s about 5,360,000 people. Another 7 percent, or 4,690,000, were strangely unsure if burning the entire nation down was a good idea or not.

So, I don’t deny those who support the actual riots are an overwhelming minority in the UK, but 5 million-plus isn’t exactly a “tiny” one. And if 34 percent of the population support the rioters’ cause, but not their methods, then that is 22,780,000 people. Amusingly, the Labour Party just won the July 2024 election with 34 percent of the vote – precisely the same proportion of the wider populace who back the current protests up until the point petrol bombs actually start getting thrown. As voter turnout was low in 2024, substantially due to disillusion with mainstream politicians of all parties who have signally failed to control mass immigration, that actually equated to only about 9,700,000 votes for Sir Keir’s Party. So if YouGov’s survey is correct, the “tiny, mindless minority” who support the motives behind the riots are actually more than double that true fringe minority of political loonies who support Sir Keir and his crew. Or does it not work like this?

Polls are polls, of course, and not always wholly accurate – but clearly, millions upon millions of British people are sick to death of the past 25-plus years of uncontrolled mass immigration that have occurred in the country ever since 1997, when the previous incarnation of the Labour Party under Tony Bliar decided to unilaterally throw open the floodgates in the utopian dream of transforming a formerly peaceful and culturally homogenous nation into what they delusionally called a “community of communities”, an apparent left-wing euphemism for “Lebanon”.

And why did Labour do this? Possibly for economic reasons. Possibly to fill job shortages. Possibly to gain extra votes – UK minorities tend to vote Labour. Or maybe, in the words of former Labour Party speechwriter Andrew Neather, who was party to behind-closed-doors discussions on such matters, “to rub the Right’s nose in diversity and render their arguments out of date.”

So out of date did the Right’s arguments seem to become after Labour had been voted out of office in 2010 in favour of the Conservative Party, that the Conservatives too, now faced with the demographic fait accompli of a country already stuffed full of unassimilable non-white outsiders, felt they had no option but to flow with the tide and go on bringing in even more. In 2018, alleged then-Conservative MP Anna Soubry told fellow politicians in the House of Commons the argument they must spout to any primitive white voters who objected to open borders was thus: “What they should be doing is making the case for immigration and then saying this: ‘Suck it up!’”

In 1996, before Blair’s Labour came to power, net migration into the UK was 55,000. By 2010, when the Conservatives won back office upon the back of a fraudulent manifesto falsely promising to lower it, it was 256,000. By 2023, the Conservatives’ final full year in office before handing back over to Keir Starmer’s Labour, this figurestood at 685,000.

That’s an awful lot of people to “suck up”. The country is meant to be Great Britain, not an industrial-strength vacuum-cleaner aimed direct at Pakistan.

Islam McState

But why wouldn’t the British public want to inhale all these lovely immigrants? Are they really all Nazis, as Keir Starmer implied? One reason, ironically enough, might be that they keep on rioting. As I have just detailed elsewhere, the very week prior to the white-led race-riots there were large immigrant-led riots in Tower Hamlets, London, and Harehills, Leeds, every bit as bad as the supposedly “Nazi” ones getting all the international screen-time right now, and to which the authorities responded with sympathy and understanding. Nobody there got called extremists. In Leeds, the local immigrant population were actually thanked for increasing the area’s diversity!

Meanwhile, on July 27, just two days before the Southport stabbings, an alternative potential solution to such widespread immigrant-led violence arose: let them physically occupy actual areas of sovereign British territory as their own little self-contained Bantustan-type micro-states instead. Sheikh Yasser al-Habib is an extremist Shia preacher who, a British tabloid discovered, is now in talks to buy the remote Scottish island of Torsa to run as his own private emirate, governed not by the law of the land, but by actual sharia.

Once he had purchased Torsa, al-Habib promised his followers, he would negotiate with the actual UK Government to be allowed to issue his own private visas to compatible Shia Muslims “from all over the world” to come and live there with him in paradise whilst they awaited the end of the world together. Al-Habib came to British shores as an asylum-seeker from Kuwait in 2004, and promptly showed his gratitude by setting up what appears to be a private militia, the Madhi Servants’ Union, who engage in uniformed, sword-wielding, paramilitary-style exercises in the small Buckinghamshire village where he has his mosque – with no obvious police intervention whatsoever.

I’m sure that, if some white neo-Nazis ever formed their own private army, they too would be left in peace to establish their desired Fourth Reich on the Isle of Wight (or Isle of White, as they would doubtless rechristen it). You can see why Britain’s current double-standards PM has now been rechristened “Two-Tier Keir”.

Lunatics running the asylum system

The general impression large numbers of the white British public have gained from all this is that non-whites can enter the nation as and when they please, legally or illegally, and then be allowed to do whatever they want, even up to basically taking over large areas of the country – in al-Habib’s case, quite literally. Muslim street-marchers protesting endlessly against Israeli settler-colonialists would do well to look in the mirror and ask what they themselves are.

Worse, the impression given is that the British State – i.e., the ordinary taxpayer – will actively fund them to displace the unwanted Anglo-Saxon natives, with £8m a day being spent maintaining asylum seekers in hotels alone, around £3bn a year. At a time when the cost of living is increasing, this looks an awful lot to many poorer white Brits as if the State is treating them as second-class citizens, whilst handing out wads of free cash to random outsiders, many of whom treat their unwilling hosts with complete contempt, sometimes to the extent of actively trying to kill them.

Last October Ahmed Alid, a Moroccan asylum-seeker – he sought asylum from the highly dangerous location of continental Europe, where he had been living for years, and came over on a ferry from Amsterdam – was found guilty of having stabbed a 70-year-old local white pensioner to death in “revenge” for Israel’s conduct in Gaza. What did the dead local victim have to do with the war in the Middle East? Nothing, but still Alid wandered the streets, seeking more to slaughter. He told police he really wanted to murder “thousands”, but didn’t have the necessary machine-gun. Is it any wonder people later ran wild in Hartlepool, reportedly in the victim’s name?

These riots have not just been conjured out of nothing by neo-Nazis with Twitter accounts. Some genuine extremists have helped fan the flames online, or publicised dates and locations for people to meet, or turned up on the streets to cause even more trouble. But most protestors are just ordinary, if very angry, people. They have real grievances, but they are being obscured by pathetic media and government-led smear campaigns which tar everyone with the same demonstrably untrue “Hitler-lover” brush. You might not approve of people trying to burn down asylum accommodation, but when some of their former residents have gone around killing your fellow townsfolk, that isn’t motivated by classic race-hatred per se, is it?

Please police me, oh yeah – or I’ll police you

Likewise, we have seen images of police officers being attacked with missiles in the Yorkshire town of Rotherham. But few mainstream commentators have pointed out the blindingly obvious fact that police in Rotherham, scared stiff of being accused of “racism”, had previously allegedly deliberately covered up the mass gang-rape of around 1,400 local mostly white children by local mostly Pakistani-heritage grooming gangs between 1997 and 2013.

And how were the officers said to have been responsible punished? Not with any arrests or prison-terms. Not even with any sackings. Instead, a few received a “written warning” or unspecified “management sanctions”. What’s that? Being called into the Chief Constable’s office and severely frowned at? Once the riots began, I would be surprised if a few of the frustrated locals hadn’t decided to try handing the local cops a few self-devised “management sanctions” of their own by hurling rocks and fence-posts at their heads – even though, logically, the specific officers targeted will not even have been the same ones who reputedly covered up all the Muslim gang-rapes several years back, and so didn’t personally deserve it.

Nonetheless, the local police appear to have become walking symbols of much wider UK institutional indifference to neglected working class white people’s plight. One local rape-gang survivor, Sammy Woodhouse, said at the time Yorkshire Police’s total non-punishments were revealed in 2022 that: “For me, it’s just a kick in the teeth that no professional is ever going to be held to account. We’ve had report after report after report telling us all these professionals failed, how much it’s ruined our lives, and nothing will come of it. I wanted professionals on criminal charges. There’s been no accountability whatsoever.” Well, there is now, and, as the authorities have demonstrably failed, it is being administered instead by a violent mob.

For her own current role reporting on the riots for a website linked to prominent anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, by the way, Ms Woodhouse is now herself being lumped in with the “Far-Right” by left-wing UK newspaper The Independent. Who would ever have thought that, one day, the definition of “Far-Right” would be stretched so far as to include “publicly objecting to having been raped as a child”?

I myself live on Merseyside, and recently saw some under-age working class white girls apparently being groomed by a Muslim in my local park. Hilariously, rather than submitting, they all ganged up on him and chased the man away, whilst calling their would-be abuser “A f*cking foreigner”! If the police and the State are widely perceived to refuse to protect such people, then I really do not find it at all surprising that many just decide to protect themselves instead: in retrospect, these little girls’ actions were just a harbinger of what was later to come right across Britain, following the tragic events in nearby Southport.

All this said, we shouldn’t condone violence – if you do, the Labour Party will now throw you in prison. For me personally, the actual outright rioters would be well advised to now stand down, protest more peacefully, and stop giving ideologically motivated pro-mass immigration liars like “Two-Tier Keir” a handy excuse to deceitfully brand millions of ordinary people as fascists. What a shameless propagandist that man is. If I was as prone to overblown Nazi analogies as he is, I might almost be minded to compare Sir Keir to Joseph Goebbels.

Steven Tucker is a UK-based writer with over ten books to his name. His latest, “Hitler’s and Stalin’s Misuse of Science”, comparing the woke pseudoscience of today to the totalitarian pseudoscience of the past, was released in 2023.

Image credit: https://x.com/ryanhwrd/status/1820579762307514399