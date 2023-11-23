When the state engages in cancel culture

Although the police recommended not to proceed with prosecution, the Finnish state Prosecutor General brought three charges against Räsänen in April 2021. At the trial before the District Court, the prosecutor presented Bible verses from the Old Testament with which she took issue, cross-examining Räsänen and the bishop on their theology. Thankfully, the District Court eventually handed down a commonsense decision fully and unanimously acquitting Räsänen and the bishop, stating that, “it is not for the District Court to interpret biblical concepts”.

Relentless

But this wasn’t the end of the ordeal. The prosecution appealed the ruling, dragging Räsänen before a higher court, and saddling the Finnish taxpayer with the cost. And last week, in a momentous victory for free speech, Räsänen and the bishop again were unanimously acquitted by the Helsinki Court of Appeal, which saw “no reason, on the basis of the evidence received at the main hearing, to assess the case in any respect differently from the District Court.”

While we may be tempted to take an “all’s well that ends well approach” with Räsänen and the bishop vindicated and the fundamental right to free speech upheld, we must not lose sight of the enormous toll taken as a consequence of the prosecution’s outrageous quest to silence and sanction peaceful expression.

Consider the burden Räsänen carried, including time spent, fees incurred, and the media storm she has had to weather trying to correct rampant lies about her views. Fortunately, the court has ordered the prosecution to cover the legal costs, but even so, for Räsänen and the bishop, the process has been the punishment.

And we can only begin to forecast the widespread chilling effect on the rest of society. Anyone who wants to express a view differing from current orthodoxies likely will proceed with caution lest they, too, fall victim to state-driven censorship.

Some might disagree with Räsänen’s convictions, as is and should be their right. But respect for disagreement is foundational to any healthy democracy, and protecting the principle of free speech is paramount. Vague and subjective “hate speech” laws, the likes of which were leveraged to shut down Räsänen, must be vigorously opposed. For so long as these laws stand, any of us could end up in this grandmother’s shoes, charged with “crimes” we hopefully can agree should be reserved for those who commit actual crimes against humanity, not peaceful Twitter posts.

Sofia Hörder writes for ADF International (@ADFIntl), the legal advocacy organisation supporting Räsänen’s legal defence.

Image credits: Päivi Räsänen with Paul Coleman / ADF International