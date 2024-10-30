Who is the biggest bully in America’s election?

Dr Phil elucidated that bullying inflicts harm, intimidation, coercion or distress, whether verbally, relationally or online — and here was his qualifier: by definition, bullying always involves a power imbalance.

Here is where he hit back at the idea that Trump is a bully:

Now, let me tell you what the critics are going to say when they hear me talking about this. They’re going to say, well, now wait a minute, come on. Isn’t Trump a bully? And let me tell you why the answer to that question is no. Because to be a bully, there has to be an imbalance of power. And when there’s not, it’s just called a debate. And he’s just better at it than anybody else. It’s called debating. It’s called arguing. It’s just — even name-calling. But it’s not bullying unless there’s an imbalance of power. And whoever he talks to, they’ve got a microphone, they’ve got on their big-boy pants, they’ve got a stage, they’ve got everything else. He’s just better at it.

Proving that he wasn’t just taking sides, Dr Phil conceded that the Democrats’ casting of Trump as Orange Hitler also does not constitute bullying. “It’s ugly,” he argued. “But with the First Amendment, which we all want to keep, there’s no imbalance of power, so it’s not bullying.”

The knock-down evidence generally offered for Trump’s bully status is his 2015 mockery of a disabled reporter. Trump later explained he had no idea the journalist whose article he had criticised had a disability.

Maybe Trump was telling the truth. Maybe not. But at worst, this belittling of someone for a weakness beyond their control does appear to be an isolated incident.

To be sure, there is no shortage of inglorious tweets and spiteful comments Trump has made throughout the years, as he has directed his ire at rival politicians, media personalities and other public figures. However, if we take Dr Phil’s definition of bullying, most of these fail to qualify Trump as a bully.

Opinions over Trump divide sharply, so perhaps you remain to be convinced.

But if you think Trump is a bully, consider a remark made just this week by the sitting president, Joe Biden.

Responding to an off-colour joke by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage”, on a recent campaign call, Biden said of Trump, whom Hinchcliffe supports, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his [Trump’s] supporters.”

Biden and his campaign have since walked back the remark, while the media has scrambled to help cover Biden’s tracks.

Don’t you doubt for a second that a days-long media firestorm would have erupted if Trump made such a claim about half the country.

It’s difficult to avoid the observation that America’s current Commander-in-Chief just called half of the people he supposedly represents “garbage”. And not just any half, but the half that tends to be poorer, more rural and less educated.

Maybe I have it wrong. Maybe Trump is a bully and he enjoys taking potshots at plebs.

But if he is, he’s not the only one — it’s just that he’s the only one the media cares to tell us about.

Has bullying become part of political life nowadays?

