Why is Africa falling behind?

Africa’s economy is in trouble. The numbers don’t look good. Despite almost two decades of world-leading growth rates, developing countries – most of which are in Africa – aren’t catching up with their developed peers.

If anything, they are falling behind. The continent’s GDP per capita is growing too slowly to keep up with the developed world, leave alone to meaningfully raise the prosperity of its people in the foreseeable future. And that’s without even taking inequality within the countries themselves into account.

As Jostein Hauge, an assistant professor at the University of Cambridge, put it in a post on X in July, “we are witnessing divergence between the South and North rather than convergence.” His post was accompanied with a graph depicting the widening gap between the two broad regions; Sub-Saharan Africa was dead last.

Just your regular reminder that the Global South is NOT catching up with the Global North in terms of GDP/income.



Policy failures

There are many ways to put lipstick on this pig. After all, developing countries’ share of the global economy has risen significantly over the last few decades (in large part due to China’s expansion); GDP figures adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP) paint a rosier picture; and African countries still have the fastest growth rates.

Ultimately, however, there is no way to hide the fact that Africa has been, still is, and will remain, for the lifetime of most living Africans, the poorest part of the world. The chickens are coming home to roost. The optimism of the late 2000s and early 2010s, when it seemed as if the continent’s fast-growing economies were finally on a path to catching up with the rest of the world, is giving way to a realistic pessimism.

And it’s not just Prof Hauge who has noticed this dismal trend. In September, The Economist ran a special report highlighting the fact that economic growth in poor countries has been largely stagnant since 2015, mainly on account of failures of governance and, most damagingly, restrictive economic policies.

Earlier, in April, a report from the World Bank stated that the “75 poorest and most vulnerable economies”, which include nearly every African country, are “in the midst of a historic economic reversal even as the near-term outlook brightens elsewhere.” In its own report the same month, the IMF said exactly the same thing.

And then, this month, as if to put the final nail in this coffin, the Nobel Committee awarded its prestigious economics prize to James A. Robinson, Simon Johnson and Daron Acemoglu, a trio of economic researchers whom the committee credited with helping the world “understand differences in prosperity between nations.”

For those of us bent on trafficking in optimistic stories about Africa, this cavalcade of news about its undeniably dire economic prospects is alarming. What’s the use of highlighting good stories if the mega-trend is a tragedy? What does it matter that Africans are happy people if they’ll be poor for the rest of their lives?