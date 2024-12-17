Why aren’t kids reading anymore? Maybe because teachers treat them like children

Mercator recently ran a piece, “101 Books Millennials Must Read Before They Die”. No chance of that happening according to a new report from the UK’s National Literacy Trust showing that, of 76,000 British schoolchildren surveyed, only a third said they enjoyed reading for pleasure, the lowest figure since such polls began in 2005.

Maybe this site should be more realistic and issue a follow-up article, “101 Long Words Millennials Must Read Before They Die” instead?

Earlier this year, I was disturbed to see my old university lecturer in English Literature Sir Jonathan Bate complaining the students who come to him no longer enjoy the discipline to read long books any more. I used to enjoy Bate’s old lectures on Renaissance Literature, in which he would causally recommend we went away and read Montaigne’s Essays – all 1,269 pages of them. Personally, I’m glad I took his advice. Nowadays, he might be advising undergraduates to go away and read the Collected Works of Topsy & Tim instead.

Speaking to the BBC, Bate complained that “I’ve been teaching in British and American universities for 40 years, and when I began in Cambridge, you could say to students ‘this week, it’s Dickens, so please read Great Expectations, David Copperfield and Bleak House’. Now, instead of three novels in a week, many students will struggle to get through one novel in three weeks.”

Bate blamed schools for this, and “the tendency to prescribe works because they’re shorter”, but also noted that “the very desirable idea of getting more students from disadvantaged backgrounds” into universities, rather than simply those with the best prior exam results, as in the past, played its role too. "Because those students come from disadvantaged schools where the teacher’s main task is crowd control, the demands in terms of reading long books are just not there.” That’s equity for you: lowering the standards of all to pander to those of the least able. Maybe this goal isn’t quite so “very desirable” after all, then, but deeply self-defeating?

Losing the plot

Bate was partly responding to an essay which had just appeared in The Atlantic, “The Elite College Students Who Can’t Read Books”, which, at just over 2,000 words, was probably labelled TLDR (Too Long, Didn’t Read) by the kids it was describing.

Here, US college professors were interviewed, bemoaning how, thanks to a new focus upon reading purely for information in schools over recent years, many schoolchildren had never actually been required to read a full adult novel in the classroom, instead focusing upon analysing key extracts alongside brief plot summaries.

I am reminded of an old saying, to the effect that “Rates of literacy vs illiteracy have always been the same right throughout history, even in the age of universal education. It’s just that, these days, the illiterate people can read.” So The Atlantic said it was with 2020s American college students. Whereas in years gone by they turned up saying their favourite books were Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre, now they reported, with no apparent shame, their preferred texts were Young Adult novels like the Harry Potter and Percy Jackson series.

According to one professor, “It’s not that they don’t want to do the reading” assigned. “It’s that they don’t know how.” Is this really true? I was once an English teacher myself and would deliberately give my students texts of a far higher level than national recommendations said I should. They did indeed find Thomas Hardy, W.B. Yeats, William Blake and Evelyn Waugh hard going at first, but after a few weeks, they soon got used to it, at least the ones in the higher-ability classes – i.e., the only ones who should actually be going to university to study Literature in the first place, rather than opening up the doors to those who are clearly unsuited to it in the false gods of “inclusivity” and “equity”.

Striving to make university courses “accessible” to all, no matter their actual innate levels of ability, just leads to scenarios like the girl I met on my own undergraduate English course two decades ago, who was genuinely puzzled by the fact she had to read the books for herself, on her own, rather than having her teacher read every last word out loud to the whole group, as had been her sole prior experience at school. “He used to put on funny voices,” she lamented, and left the course before she was pushed. I doubt she took Professor Bate up on his invitation to read Montaigne, unless he was prepared to put on his best Inspector Clouseau voice and do it all for her.

How was this particular student “empowered” by the principle of open access? All she was really given the opportunity to do was to waste a year of her life (and several thousand pounds) studying a subject she neither understood nor enjoyed. When elitism is a synonym simply for “snobbery” it might be a bad thing, as with Hardy’s Jude the Obscure being barred from entrance to Christminster University due to his low-born origins. But when elitism relates to course entry requirements being based upon an applicant’s actual skill and ability, not social class, then elitism is better thought of simply as a synonym for “realism”. If Hardy’s final novel had been about a low-born retard being justly denied access to higher learning, as opposed to a low-born savant, then Jude the Obscure would have been a comedy, not a tragedy – and Hardy tended not to write many of those.