- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
Why aren’t kids reading anymore? Maybe because teachers treat them like children
Mercator recently ran a piece, “101 Books Millennials Must Read Before They Die”. No chance of that happening according to a new report from the UK’s National Literacy Trust showing that, of 76,000 British schoolchildren surveyed, only a third said they enjoyed reading for pleasure, the lowest figure since such polls began in 2005.
Maybe this site should be more realistic and issue a follow-up article, “101 Long Words Millennials Must Read Before They Die” instead?
Earlier this year, I was disturbed to see my old university lecturer in English Literature Sir Jonathan Bate complaining the students who come to him no longer enjoy the discipline to read long books any more. I used to enjoy Bate’s old lectures on Renaissance Literature, in which he would causally recommend we went away and read Montaigne’s Essays – all 1,269 pages of them. Personally, I’m glad I took his advice. Nowadays, he might be advising undergraduates to go away and read the Collected Works of Topsy & Tim instead.
Speaking to the BBC, Bate complained that “I’ve been teaching in British and American universities for 40 years, and when I began in Cambridge, you could say to students ‘this week, it’s Dickens, so please read Great Expectations, David Copperfield and Bleak House’. Now, instead of three novels in a week, many students will struggle to get through one novel in three weeks.”
Bate blamed schools for this, and “the tendency to prescribe works because they’re shorter”, but also noted that “the very desirable idea of getting more students from disadvantaged backgrounds” into universities, rather than simply those with the best prior exam results, as in the past, played its role too. "Because those students come from disadvantaged schools where the teacher’s main task is crowd control, the demands in terms of reading long books are just not there.” That’s equity for you: lowering the standards of all to pander to those of the least able. Maybe this goal isn’t quite so “very desirable” after all, then, but deeply self-defeating?
Losing the plot
Bate was partly responding to an essay which had just appeared in The Atlantic, “The Elite College Students Who Can’t Read Books”, which, at just over 2,000 words, was probably labelled TLDR (Too Long, Didn’t Read) by the kids it was describing.
Here, US college professors were interviewed, bemoaning how, thanks to a new focus upon reading purely for information in schools over recent years, many schoolchildren had never actually been required to read a full adult novel in the classroom, instead focusing upon analysing key extracts alongside brief plot summaries.
I am reminded of an old saying, to the effect that “Rates of literacy vs illiteracy have always been the same right throughout history, even in the age of universal education. It’s just that, these days, the illiterate people can read.” So The Atlantic said it was with 2020s American college students. Whereas in years gone by they turned up saying their favourite books were Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre, now they reported, with no apparent shame, their preferred texts were Young Adult novels like the Harry Potter and Percy Jackson series.
According to one professor, “It’s not that they don’t want to do the reading” assigned. “It’s that they don’t know how.” Is this really true? I was once an English teacher myself and would deliberately give my students texts of a far higher level than national recommendations said I should. They did indeed find Thomas Hardy, W.B. Yeats, William Blake and Evelyn Waugh hard going at first, but after a few weeks, they soon got used to it, at least the ones in the higher-ability classes – i.e., the only ones who should actually be going to university to study Literature in the first place, rather than opening up the doors to those who are clearly unsuited to it in the false gods of “inclusivity” and “equity”.
Striving to make university courses “accessible” to all, no matter their actual innate levels of ability, just leads to scenarios like the girl I met on my own undergraduate English course two decades ago, who was genuinely puzzled by the fact she had to read the books for herself, on her own, rather than having her teacher read every last word out loud to the whole group, as had been her sole prior experience at school. “He used to put on funny voices,” she lamented, and left the course before she was pushed. I doubt she took Professor Bate up on his invitation to read Montaigne, unless he was prepared to put on his best Inspector Clouseau voice and do it all for her.
How was this particular student “empowered” by the principle of open access? All she was really given the opportunity to do was to waste a year of her life (and several thousand pounds) studying a subject she neither understood nor enjoyed. When elitism is a synonym simply for “snobbery” it might be a bad thing, as with Hardy’s Jude the Obscure being barred from entrance to Christminster University due to his low-born origins. But when elitism relates to course entry requirements being based upon an applicant’s actual skill and ability, not social class, then elitism is better thought of simply as a synonym for “realism”. If Hardy’s final novel had been about a low-born retard being justly denied access to higher learning, as opposed to a low-born savant, then Jude the Obscure would have been a comedy, not a tragedy – and Hardy tended not to write many of those.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
Judge a book by nothing but its cover
Another culprit fingered by Bate for the more recent decline in his students’ reading skills was the “currently fashionable” idea that it was all due to “the attrition of [teens’] attention span due to smartphones, six-minute YouTube videos and instant TikTok dopamine hits.”
Inspired by Bate’s words, British tabloid the Daily Mail went on the hunt for the most comically moronic examples of so-called “Book-Tokkers”, a tribe of generally female millennial social media influencers whose brand centres upon making short, ultra-enthusiastic and chatty videos for the clip-sharing app in question, proclaiming their enthusiasm for works which disproportionately seem to be from the genre of Young Adult fantasy romance – think gay elves, lesbian mermaids, and other such fairies, both literal and figurative.
These seem little more than teenage Mills & Boon, but even their limited requirements appear too high for some. The Daily Mail highlighted the sad case of Miranda from the US, known online as @probablyoffreading, who held out her hands in measurement and said “If there’s a paragraph this big, I’m skipping it, I’m skipping it,” which would be a bit unfortunate if said long paragraph happened to be the one in which Sherlock Holmes finally revealed who the killer was or something.
Other BookTokkers cited by the Mail admitted that they “only read the dialogue” in books, not any of the actual descriptions. Why not stick to reading play-scripts, then? Better not skip the stage-directions if you do, though, otherwise you might miss that King Duncan gets stabbed.
The most notorious example was that of another US BookTokker called @yannareads, who apparently can’t. This highly blonde individual went viral back in August after asking this of the Young Adult fantasy novel Six of Crows: “Why are the pages filled with so many words?” Because it’s a book. This classic idiocy promptly produced mocking tweets like the following:
This sounds true. A rival group to the BookTokkers are the “Bookstagrammers”, who post boastful photos of themselves enjoying books on the online photo-sharing app Instagram. But by “enjoying” here, they don’t necessarily mean “reading” – some simply purchase books to match them to their outfits, like so:
As a sale is a sale, publishers are now designing book covers with social media specifically in mind; some Bookstagrammers buy multiple copies of the same title with different coloured covers so as to co-ordinate them with their chosen daily outfits. Books have become fashion accessories, things to be seen reading (or pretending to read), rather than to actually read per se – a bit like when everyone bought Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time back in the 1980s, placed it prominently on their bookshelves, but never actually got beyond page ten, as it was incomprehensible.
So, this phenomenon is not entirely new – but what is perhaps new is that, today, decisions about what actual books to publish in the first place are beginning to be made based purely on how they will look on social media, it is not simply the surface superficiality of their covers as such that are being designed to play well online.
If influencers wanted to be truly adventurous in their humour, though, they’d pose for selfies holding the original-name first edition of Nostromo by Joseph Conrad. Or maybe even just a copy of Mein Kampf?
Sending text messages
Bookshops too are being remodelled to cater for such highly online persons. A few years back, I remember being initially puzzled by seeing a teenage girl in my local branch of Waterstones (Britain’s biggest book retailer), wandering around the place holding up book after book whilst smiling inanely into a cameraphone being compliantly wielded by her mother, and making “peace” signs, etc. After 20 minutes, the pair left the shop without making a single purchase. “We get this a lot …” an assistant wearily explained – and that is how I first learned what BookTokking and Bookstagramming were: i.e., the pure work of Satan.
Today, branches of Waterstones nationwide now have special “BookTok Recommended” tables, explicitly designedfor tweenage girls to gather around giggling and taking selfies, hopefully before actually buying something this time. And, if not, maybe stores could just employ Humbert Humbert as a highly creepy assistant to keep such underage timewasters away – they certainly won’t be well-read enough to know who he actually is.
A poll of 2,000 16-25-year-old bookworms found around 59 percent credited BookTok with sparking their love of reading in the first place – but what does the phrase “reading a book” even now truly mean here? Going online and bragging about having done so; on BookTok and Bookstagram, you merely perform being a reader more than actually being one. You could even just be lying, bluffing your way through your enthusiasms, based on skim-reading summaries of the books elsewhere.
Being well-read still carries some kind of cultural cachet, in spite of everything, being popularly viewed as some kind of vestigial proxy for traditional ideas of intelligence, culture, or whatever. Seen in this light, BookTokking is pure vanity more than anything. Why, acting like this would be as utterly show-offy and self-conceited as writing an article on a public news and commentary website boasting about having read an entire 1,269-page edition of Michel de Montaigne, or something …
As for myself, I’m afraid I’ve only read about 20 of Mercator’s “101 Books Millennials Must Read Before They Die” – but I can assure you, they’re all the longest and most complex ones with by far the greatest literary worth. They’re all lined up coded neatly by colour and size on my bedroom bookshelf, and I can provide you with the highly reshareable photos to prove it if you want.
Have you ever read a book more than 250 pages long (not including the Harry Potter novels)? Would you repeat the experience?
Steven Tucker is a UK-based writer with over ten books to his name. His latest, “Hitler’s and Stalin’s Misuse of Science”, comparing the woke pseudoscience of today to the totalitarian pseudoscience of the past, was released in 2023.
Image credit: Bigstock
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Paul Bunyan commented 2024-12-17 15:03:50 +1100I blame sport. Every hour spent (ie wasted) on sport is one hour that can’t be spent on more useful academic activities.
-