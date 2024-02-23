Why did those backward communities have so little civic spirit?

In 1954, the American political scientist Professor Edward Banfield embarked upon a research project in the South of Italy.

Together with his family, Banfield lived in the small and isolated town of Chiaromonte, in the mountainous region of Basilicata.

After nine months spent gathering data and conducting interviews across the comune, Banfield wrote a book about his experiences of life in a town for which he chose the pseudonym “Montegrano.”

“The Moral Basis of a Backward Society“ makes for invaluable reading for anyone seeking to understand what separates the Mezzogiorno from Italy’s more economically advanced northern and central regions.

More importantly, it is an invaluable source of knowledge when it comes to how culture shapes social, political and economic development in any context.

Robert Putnam cited Banfield’s work extensively in his own insightful work on civic traditions across Italy’s regions, while Charles Murray also singled him out for praise when warning about the decline of community in America in “Coming Apart.”

Outside observers can easily fail to understand the social dynamics at play in Italy.

The country which Banfield studied had little of the ethnic diversity which had long created strife across Europe. Two thousand years of Christianity had apparently embedded the faith within national life, and the institution of the family was perceived to be strong. Each region had its own rich culture, which one could be excused for assuming would bind a people together.

In spite of this, the contrast between what Banfield observed in Montegrano and small town life as he knew it in America was striking.

Taking a small town in Utah as an example, the academic noted how a local newspaper reported on a number of community activities: a membership drive by the Red Cross, work by a women’s group to raise money for new facilities at the local college and a successful collection of pennies to support a children’s hospital 350 miles away.

The ethos of community service in this recently founded town in a recently established state was a world away from life in Montegrano.

No newspaper was published in the town. No community associations existed, except for a group of upper-class men who met regularly to play cards.

There were no organised voluntary charities either, and the example of an orphanage run by nuns in the ruins of a local monastery summed up the general attitude.

“The people of Montegrano contribute nothing to the support of it, although the children come from local families. The monastery is crumbling, but none of the many half-employed stone masons has ever given a day’s work to its repair. There is not enough food for the children, but no peasant or landed proprietor has ever given a young pig to the orphanage,” Banfield wrote.

Nobody - rich or poor, Right or Left - appeared to want to take initiative to advance the public good, or to have any hope that positive change could occur.

Banfield described Montegrano’s people as “amoral familialists” and suggested that they acted as if they were following a rule: “Maximise the material, short-run advantage of the nuclear family; assume that all others will do likewise.”

Expanding upon this hypothesis, he suggested that amoral familists would exhibit various behaviours: no one would further the interests of the community unless it benefited themselves directly; private citizens would not take a serious interest in public problems; officeholders would be widely assumed to be bribe takers even if they were not; and those who claimed to be inspired by the public interest would be regarded as frauds.

Morality did not factor into the choices that individuals made, as highlighted in the anecdote of how one Montegrano woman felt cheated because a local woman had knowingly sold her a faulty sewing machine, in spite of the fact that her husband had played a similar trick when selling another broken sewing machine.