Why everything you know about the British Empire and slavery is wrong

But what most people have never been taught though, is that the anti-slavery movement actually began much earlier than 1833. In fact, in 1791, about 30 percent of the adult male population of Britain signed anti-slavery petitions. Few people realise today that the largest department of the British Empire’s Foreign Office for two decades was the Slave Trade Department, which was set up to suppress slavery worldwide. (The East India Trading Company abolished it in 1843.)

It is also a little-known that, according to historian David Eltis, it cost the British Empire more money to end the slave trade than it received in profits from it. It cost taxpayers nearly two billion pounds every year for half a century. To put that in context, the British today spends two percent of their GDP on national defence. In comparison the British Empire nearly 2 percent of its GDP every year for 50 years just to end the slave trade. In fact, British taxpayers only finished paying off the debt of ending slavery in 2015.

However, despite these astonishing facts about the British Empire, recent You Gov polling found that 60 percent of Britons who were proud of the British Empire in 2014, had drastically halved to almost 30 percent by 2020. Other polling has also shown that only one in five young people view Winston Churchill favourably.

Today, colonialism is routinely called essentially evil, genocidal, greedy, and racist. These attitudes have generated a wave of riots tearing down statues and rejecting anything that has been a product of European colonialism.

So how did attitudes about the British Empire change so quickly? Is the legacy of the British Empire good or bad? Was it built on slavery or cooperation? Did it expand through violence or trade? And was the British Empire essentially racist?

These are the questions at the heart of Cambridge academic Nigel Biggar’s book, Colonialism: A Moral Reckoning. Here are some of his most important insights.

Why was there a British Empire?

Before asking whether the British Empire was evil, we first need to consider how a small European island at its peak controlled nearly a quarter of the world’s land mass.

Why did England choose to expand? There was no single driver. For example, the British Empire began expanding when the Kingdom of Wessex sought to secure its borders in response to Danish and Welsh invasions. Even the conquest of North America was driven by the threat of Catholic Spain, which was committed to overthrowing Protestant Europe.

Additionally, British privateers established colonial ports at key strategic locations in Africa and America in response to Spanish competition. Many young British officers of the East Indian Trading Company, they were driven by the intention to trade and the excitement of adventure. Sir John Malcolm, for instance, joined the EIC to escap poverty after his father had gone bankrupt. Malcolm ended up learning and documenting the Persian language and history, and eventually became the governor of Bombay.

British colonialism often began with the support of the local population. For example, the EIC secured trading ports in India, and after hiring and training Indian troops, it developed small colonies. Many Indian rulers paid the British military to protect their kingdoms against other native rulers, who began giving land to the British as payment. As Tirthankar Roy, one of the leading Indian historians of the 21st century states in his book Economic History of India, 1707–1857:

“Turning the emergence of the empire into a battle between good and evil creates melodrama; it invites the reader to take sides in a fake holy war. But if good soap opera, it is bad history. The empire was not an invasion. Many Indians, because they did not trust other Indians, wanted the British to secure power. They preferred British rule over indigenous alternatives and helped the Company form a state. The empire emerged mainly from alliances. It emerged from lands ‘ceded’ to the Company by Indian friends, rather than lands it ‘conquered’. The Company came to rule India because many Indians wanted it to.”

Interestingly, the British were keener about documenting the culture and languages Persian, Hindu and Bengali people than the locals. EIC officer Warren Hastings pioneered the revival of Sanskrit.

Money and knowledge were not the only motivation for colonies, It was also agreed by officers like John Malcolm and James Abbott, that to leave India would be dangerous, because it would cause a power struggle between warring states.

What about Africa? Again, the British were motivated not just by one goal, but by many.

First, Britain wanted to stop the spread of militant Islam to protect trade with Uganda and Nyasaland.

Second, Britain wanted to end intertribal warfare between kingdoms like the Zulu and Ndebele, which was a cause of human misery, slave trafficking and trade disruptions.

Third, as Lord Salisbury argued in the 1890 Anglo-German Agreement Bill, acquisition of land would stop the escalation of European nations going to war over local conflicts.

Fourth, in places like Egypt, Britain was duty-bound to protect investments in the Egyptian government which was on the verge of bankruptcy. London’s aims in Cairo were not to govern directly, but to enact fiscal reform to benefit both countries. This, at least, was the view of the British comptroller general in Egypt, Lord Cromer. In fact, the colonial office did not want to directly govern Egypt because of the financial responsibility and burden of administration.

Fifth, as early as Sir Thomas Munro, the governor of Madras from 1819-27, Britain saw its role in many of its colonies as the precursor to self-government. After the American War of Independence, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa became self-governing dominions.

As Biggar points out, there was no single “set of motives that drove the British Empire”. It was a collection of reasons which differed between “trader, migrant, soldier, missionary, entrepreneur, financier, government official and statesmen.” These ranged from,

“The aversion to poverty and persecution, the yearning for a better life, the desire to make one’s way in the world, the duty to satisfy shareholders, the lure of adventure, cultural curiosity, the need to make peace and keep it, the concomitant need to maintain martial prestige, the imperative of gaining military or political advantage over enemies and rivals, and the vocation to lift oppression and establish stable self-government.”

But what about slavery? Wasn’t the British motivated by the benefits of buying, working and selling slaves?

The colonial slave trade

Slavery is ancient and universal and not unique to the British Empire.

In Asia, for instance, slavery could be found as early as 7th century AD in China. In North and South America, the Comanche, Aztecs and Incas all ran slave economies. Since Muhammad, the Islamic world has utilised slavery, even receiving white European slaves from Viking traders in the 8th and 9th centuries.

The word “slave” comes from the “Slav”. One historian estimates over 1.25 million Europeans were enslaved in the North African trade before the end of the 18th century. It is estimated that while Europeans transported 11 million slaves from Africa, 17 million were shipped by the Islamic slave trade. African tribes have been enslaving each other for centuries. Many of these slaves were even used as human sacrifices. Biggar quotes a 1797 report that between 1400-1500 people were sacrificed at a royal funeral in Asante Africa.

The British were not the first or the largest slave trader in Africa. The Portuguese began shipping slaves from West Africa in 1440. By 1866, the Portuguese had almost shipped 5.9 million slaves, which is 46.7 percent of the total African slave trade by Europeans, compared to the 26.1 percent of the British.

So why does the criticism for slavery often rest on Britain? The influential historian Eric Williams argued in 1944 that slavery made “an enormous contribution to Britain’s industrial development” in his important study Capitalism and Slavery.

Unfortunately for Williams, his thesis has since been widely discredited by academics familiar with British economic history. In the 1960s, Roger Anstey calculated the profits of slavery to be far below the revenue needed to finance the Industrial Revolution. This view was confirmed by David Robertson Richardson, who estimated the total profits of the slave trade to be around 1 percent of Britain’s total domestic investment around 1790. More recently, David Brion Davis, an expert in 20th-century slavery, pronounced the death of William’s thesis, declaring that it “has now been wholly discredited by other scholars.”

Was the land stolen?

What about countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, where native tribes did not always negotiate formal treaties with the British government?

In 1768, Captain Cook was instructed to “endeavour by all proper means to cultivate a friendship and alliance with [the native peoples]” and “with [their] consent to take possession of convenient situations in the country in the name of the King of Great Britain”.

So why didn’t the British build alliances as it had done with local groups in India?

First, most of the local tribal groups had shifting borders due to conflict and migration. The Canadian historian Tom Flangan points out that it is hard to do justice:

“to the war of extermination waged by the Iroquois against the Huron, or to the ferocious struggles between the Cree and the Blackfoot over access to the buffalo herds. The historical record clearly shows that, while aboriginal peoples exercised a kind of collective control over territories, the boundaries were neither long-lasting nor well defined and communities must have been repeatedly formed, dissolved, and reconstituted with different identities.”

In America, the Comanches launched “an explosive expansion”, which obliterated “the Apache civilisation from the Great Plains and carved out a vast territory. From 1750 to 1850, their empire dominated the region, building “the largest slave economy in the colonial Southwest”.

In Australia, the historian Geoffrey Blainey points out the rate of violent deaths in some areas between Aboriginal tribal groups was greater than the rate of violent deaths in almost every European country during World War II. There are several documented accounts of early Aboriginal tribes wiping out other tribes in what is now northern Victoria.

In New Zealand, Polynesian explorers began what has been called “the Maori colonial era”, which by the 15th century gave rise to intertribal warfare, enslavement, generational vendettas and sometimes cannibalism. As Biggar points out, “The bloodshed ended thanks in part to the influence of Christianity, which forbade cannibalism and slavery, and whose influence was spread by Maori evangelists, many of them former slaves.” According to a leading New Zealand historian,

“By 1850 the balance sheet of benefits and disadvantages of British administration might well have appeared favourable to many Maori. There appeared to be a place for Maori people in a variety of colonial activities. They profited from the increased pace of development as settlement expanded. Through government employment on road and other public works, as well as through private contracts, Maori earned considerable amounts in cash. The new authority in the land also gradually overcame some of the old tribal antagonisms and made it possible for tribes to mix and communicate more freely. Under [Governor George] Grey’s administration, some of the long-promised welfare benefits were provided: hospitals were opened and the Education Ordinance provided for Maori education.”

Admittedly, there were many instances of hostile conflict between natives and settlers, which were often one-sided, brutal and devastating for the local populations. Unfortunately, most of it happened outside of government control, which could not stop the individual expansion of enterprise. As Biggar writes,

“Sometimes native peoples lost territory to colonists because the latter mistook land that was unoccupied or uncultivated for land that was unowned. Sometimes the natives lost it because they were conquered by ungoverned settlers in war that easily flared up on lawless frontiers, where fear was abundant and trust rare. However, where British imperial authorities succeeded in asserting their ‘sovereignty’ over territory, native title to land was recognised and its transfer to settlers regulated – in principle and sometimes in practice – for the sake of justice and of peace.”

A dissenting view

Why are these accounts of the British Empire so rarely discussed? As Biggar points out, “The controversy over empire is not really a controversy about history at all. It is about the present, not the past.”

Some of the most important debates in today’s Australia, from changing the constitution to establishing a Voice to Parliament for Aboriginal people, and the international push for reparations, have been justified by a one-sided view of colonial history.

The anger towards the British Empire is so strong that Biggar’s book was pulled by Bloomsbury Publishing right before its release because “public feeling” was “not currently favourable”. The book had already gone through rigorous peer review from leading authorities. It was not cancelled because its research was inadequate, but out of fear of a backlash from anti-colonial activists.

Today, academic papers like “From Colonisation to the Holocaust”, “The Erotics of Resistance” and “Colonisations impact on climate change and the queer community” pass as serious research. The truth is, all of the most prosperous nations in the world are heirs of the British Empire, its institutions, laws, customs, and language.

If anyone wants to understand where we are today, and where we are going, we must have a better and more balanced understanding of our history, which includes the good, the bad, and everything in between.

On balance, was the British Empire a force for good in 19th-century history?

Mark Powell is the pastor at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Hobart. Previously, he was associate pastor at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, a multi-site church in Strathfield, NSW. He and his wife have six children.

Image credit: World War II poster / Imperial War Museums