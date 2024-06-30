Why shouldn’t ‘examined emotions’ have a role to play in bioethics?

With the enactment of Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) legislation in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), euthanasia has now been legalised across Australia, except for the Northern Territory, where it is pending. If we believe that euthanasia is unethical and a very unwise idea, what might we be able to do to reduce its use to the minimum possible?

The primary requirement is to have fully funded, excellent quality, readily accessible palliative care, which is offered and available to all who need and want it. Reprehensibly, Australia, like some other countries, is falling far short of this goal.

Might there, however, be other, not so obvious, approaches we can take? I suggest teaching a comprehensive, in-depth bioethics program to medical students is one such way.

Together with colleagues, I am teaching bioethics to 165 first year medical students at the National School of Medicine of the University of Notre Dame Australia, Sydney campus. A recent teaching experience reinforced my long held belief that in “doing ethics in practice”, especially medical practice, our choice of words matters, and what I call “examined emotions”, in contrast to mere emotionalism, is an important “human way of knowing”, especially about ethics, and that these two elements of ethics decision-making – word choice and examining our emotions – are connected.

Here are the stories that precipitated this article

Monday afternoon: Bright-eyed, bushy-tailed first year medical students sitting in a large lecture theatre are asked to comment, via an app on their iPhones, on their classes in bioethics:

Many students are concerned about the way some sessions are conducted: Use of emotionally loaded language … [for] example… ‘Lonely, Abandoned Human Embryos’ title in Bioethics Workshop 5

This “emotionally loaded language” to which the students strongly objected, is the title of a short, solicited article I published and a lecture I gave to them on ethical issues in IVF and human embryo research, which included what ethics should guide our treatment of so-called “left over or spare” frozen embryos from IVF treatments. It was intended to remind us that human embryos are living human beings and that we are all ex-embryos, in order to elicit a feeling of personal connection to the embryos in making decisions about their fate. Paradoxically, the student complaint shows that the title was effective in achieving this outcome.

The students – and remember these are future doctors – express similar objections to describing euthanasia as “doctors inflicting death” or, even more so, “doctors killing their patients”. Reality regarding VAD is not always welcome in the context of the ethics of end-of-life decision-making and euphemisms are very common and diverse. A doctor or nurse practitioner administering a lethal injection or providing a patient with the means to commit suicide is referred to as delivering “a merciful act of good clinical care”. Who could object to that?

A related issue is the use of definitions to sanitise euthanasia, in particular, characterising it as “medical treatment”, which, in my opinion, it is not. Putting the white coat on euthanasia by having doctors provide it confuses people as to its fundamental nature.

Moreover, arguments against the need to respect objecting doctors’ rights to freedom of conscience on the grounds that they must provide all legal medical treatments including VAD, or that patients have a right to all legal treatments, flow from this characterisation, as do claims that all healthcare institutions must provide VAD. Note arguing VAD is not medical treatment does not, in itself, mean it is unethical.

Prohibiting doctors from listing VAD as the cause of death on a Medical Cause of Death Certificate, as in the Western Australian VAD legislation, is an obfuscation of the use of VAD that raises a host of ethical issues. But might it show a discomfort with the ethical acceptability of a doctor intentionally inflicting death on a patient? Or, likewise, does it reflect families feeling conflicted about their loved one dying by VAD and not wanting others to know this?

Words matter in ethics because, depending on which we choose to use, different emotions can be elicited and that can affect our decisions as to what is and is not ethical.