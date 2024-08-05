Could the Olympics die with the baby boomers?

The pageantry of the Olympic Games are diverting attention from a question which must keep members of the International Olympic Committee awake at night: will the modern Games survive?

"If we don't get young people playing sport, we won't be here for very much longer," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said at a press conference last week. "We have to attract young audiences and go where they are... we have to attract young people to sport or we are dead, basically."

“Or we are dead”?

Did he really say that?

He did. It’s scary, but Adams could be right. The figures for how many people watched the Paris Olympics aren’t in yet. But a Gallup poll taken before the Games showed that interest peaked for the London Games in 2012 and has been declining ever since. In 2012, 59 percent of Americans planned to watch “a lot” of the televised sports; this year the figure was only 35 percent. And in 2012 only 13 percent said that they were not going to watch the Olympics at all; this year, the figure is 30 percent. Only 56 percent of Americans could even name where the 2024 Olympics is taking place.

According to Gallup, interest in the Olympics is falling across all socio-economic groups. But the political divide is reflected in who’s watching the Games. Democrats (46%) are far more likely to watch than Republicans (31%), college graduates (47%) than high school graduates (25%), richer households (44%) than poorer households (28%), over-50s (42%) than under 50s (30%).

If the IOC were a media organisation, it ought to be terrified by these stats. The Games is becoming entertainment for wealthy baby boomer Democrats – and millions of them drop off the perch every year. But the IOC is a media organization. According to the IOC, 61 percent of its US$7.6 billion in revenue in 2017 – 2021 came from media rights. Without an audience, how long will it be able to sell the games to broadcasters?

This explains why the Paris Olympics is desperately trying to attract younger viewers with cool new sports like skateboarding, BMX, surfing, sport climbing. E-sports are on the horizon.

But will this work? According to Gallup, the most anticipated sport by a country mile is women’s gymnastics, with 68 percent listing it in their top three choices. Trailing behind were track and field and swimming, for both men and women, with about 30 percent.

Breakdancing, which is a sport at the Paris Olympics, was not highly anticipated by the people surveyed by Gallup.