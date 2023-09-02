Will The Voice close the gap with non-indigenous Australians?

Mercator Staff
September 02, 2023 1 Reaction

Australia’s former Deputy Prime Minister John Anderson is not convinced that the Voice will close the gap with non-indigenous Australians. In fact, he suggests the Voice will foster division and cynicism rather than unity. Its politics will distract from the very practical challenges of closing the gaps in health, education, domestic violence, substance abuse, employment, and income. How about Aboriginal fatherlessness, for instance?

