Will you be celebrating Pride Month?

“And what is so rare as a day in June? / Then, if ever, come perfect days”. These are the opening lines of a famous poem by the mid-19th century poet James Russell Lowell. He was an American poet, obviously, not an Australian, or he wouldn’t have been so enthusiastic about June, when days tend to be chilly, overcast, and imperfect.

Lowell was immensely popular in his day, although I would trade his complete works for a single poem by Emily Dickinson. Schoolchildren memorised his treacly verse. He was derivative and trite, he was excruciatingly sentimental about cowslips and buttercups and “the flush of life Thrilling back over hills and valleys” and so on and on.

Styles of poetry have changed but sentimentality about June endures. Nowadays June has been transmogrified into Pride Month, a celebration of all that is LGBT. What is so queer as a day in June, Lowell might have written.

The essence of sentimentality is indulgence in one’s own feelings – feeling good about feeling good. And Pride Month offers abundant opportunities for this – parades, festivals, parties, face-painting, afternoon teas, media celebrations, rainbow-themed food, and more. It’s a celebration of pride in one’s own identity, a celebration of self, a month in which every day is my birthday.

Sentimentality has its place – that’s why we celebrate birthdays. But it’s an individual feeling, not a social feeling.

What we need more than cossetting our own egos is fidelity to our commitments to others.

For me, this is the attraction of nominating June as Fidelity Month. Professor Robert P. George, Director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions at Princeton University, launched this imitative last year and it deserves to be better known.

He explains on his website: “By the authority vested in me by absolutely no one, I have declared June to be ‘Fidelity Month’—a month dedicated to the importance of fidelity to God, spouses and families, and our country and communities.”

Fidelity Month was not an open challenge to Pride Month, but the contrast is hard to miss. Fidelity grows from a life which aspires to defend values higher than the self. Pride is about the self and nothing but the self.