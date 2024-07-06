With Keir Starmer in 10 Downing Street, assisted dying is on the way in the UK

The United Kingdom’s new Labour government has a long to-do list. A dysfunctional National Health Service. An economy in the doldrums. Net zero. A prisons crisis. Ukraine. Gaza. Relations with Europe. Immigration. The cost of living.

But so far the media has overlooked an incendiary issue: assisted dying.

After decades of vigorous lobbying, assisted suicide and euthanasia will be back in Parliament very soon – with a good chance of winning.

The new Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has been a strong supporter of assisted dying. As recently as March, he promised to debate and vote upon a law to allow doctors to help people choose death. He has promised that MPs will be able to vote according to their consciences.

In a phone call to TV presenter and assisted dying campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen, Sir Keir said that he was “personally in favour of changing the law”. “I think we need to make time. We will make the commitment. Esther, I can give you that commitment right now.”

The defeated Conservative prime minister, Rishi Sunak, also said that he was personally in favour. “I’m not against it in principle. It’s just a question of having the safeguards in place and that’s where people have had questions in the past,” he said a few weeks ago.

The last time assisted dying came to a vote in the House of Commons was in 2015. A private members’ bill was defeated, by 330 votes to 118. Starmer was one of its most prominent supporters.

At present, assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years. (Scotland has a different legal system, in which there is no specific offence of assisted suicide. However, euthanasia is illegal and could be prosecuted as murder or culpable homicide.)

Support seems to have been growing. A petition to Parliament by Dignity in Dying, a UK lobby group for assisted dying, secured more than 200,000 signatures.

Sir Keir served as the UK’s director of public prosecutions from 2008 to 2013. In the 2015 debate in Parliament, he said that he had overseen around 80 assisted dying cases – and in 79 of them, he had refused to lay any charges.

He had set down guidelines for determining whether people should be prosecuted for assisting suicides. “The first was that the criminal law should rarely, if ever, be used against those who compassionately assist loved ones to die at their request, so long as that person had reached a voluntary, clear, settled and informed decision to end their life,” he told MPs. “The second was that very strong safeguards are needed to protect those who might be pressurised in any number of subtle ways. Those who encourage the death of the vulnerable should feel the full force of the law.”