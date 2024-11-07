- Free newsletter
With Trump and Vance, will American family policy get back on track?
Kamala Harris had effectively two arguments in her campaign. The first was defending women’s abortion rights. It didn’t work. Her share of women voters did not increase above Biden’s in 2020. The second was defending the nation against a mad fascist who would dismantle its democratic institutions. That didn’t work either; Trump won the popular vote.
I hope that someone is registering all of the predictions about the disaster which will sweep over America as soon as Donald Trump becomes the 47th President. They will make entertaining reading four years from now, when his term finishes. They range from food poisoning to environmental catastrophe to the end of democracy. Here is a random selection.
- the second Trump presidency is an extinction-level threat to American democracy – Zack Beauchamp, in Vox
- Trump’s reelection is a national emergency. – Tom Nichols, in The Atlantic
- As loyalists take over regulatory agencies, filling not only political but also former civil-service jobs, American skies will become more polluted, American food more dangerous. – David Frum, in The Atlantic.
- Americans should now be wary of an incoming Trump administration that is likely to put a top priority on amassing unchecked power and punishing its perceived enemies. – New York Times
- Gone will be the hope of vindicating the country from Trumpism… What’s left is the more modest work of trying to ameliorate the suffering his government is going to visit on us. – Michelle Goldberg, in the New York Times
There’s something wildly inconsistent about these prophecies. After a free and fair election, in which Trump won both a resounding victory in the Electoral College and with the popular vote, how can these elite members of the fourth estate say that democracy is dead? American democracy is alive and well. The problem is that it delivered a result which is not to their satisfaction. Bertolt Brecht’s famous poem comes to mind:
the people
Had squandered the confidence of the government
And could only win it back
By redoubled work. Would it not in that case
Be simpler for the government
To dissolve the people
And elect another?
Donald Trump is certainly problematic. His loose talk and abrasive rhetoric sound menacing. He has threatened to deport millions of illegal immigrants, to jail his political opponents, and to use the National Guard against “the enemy from within”. His behaviour on January 6 was inexcusable.
A few days before the election, the New York Times pulled together a long list of alarming excerpts from his speeches this year. “These statements are so outrageous and outlandish, so openly in conflict with the norms and values of American democracy that many find them hard to regard as anything but empty bluster,” it declared. “We have two words for American voters: Believe him.”
But more than half of America’s voters are willing to bet that they were empty bluster and not a threat to democracy.
In fact, the Biden/Harris Administration had its own problems with democracy – from its expanding and oppressive DEI bureaucracy, to weaponising the IRS and the FBI, to violent rhetoric against its opponents. “MAGA Republicans have made their choice, they embrace anger. They thrive on chaos,” said Biden in 2022. “They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.” He sounded more like Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro than America’s unifier-in-chief.
What Kamala supporters failed to recognise is that democracy is not just the sum of its institutions – the rule of law, the separation of powers, a free press, and universal suffrage. None of these will guarantee democratic values in a state whose citizens lack compassion, respect for others, self-discipline, integrity, and self-reliance.
The institution which has taught citizens these priceless virtues most successfully is the family. It is the cornerstone of society.
But the Biden/Harris Administration appeared to believe that the welfare of children was ultimately the government’s responsibility. It made no effort to strengthen the nuclear family; it promoted abortion; it promoted a transgender ideology for children; it weakened parents’ authority. A child tax credit may be welcome, but it is no substitute for strengthening this foundational democratic institution.
Although there is only so much that a government can do, under the Trump/Vance Administration it is more likely that the key role of the traditional family in nurturing civic virtue will be acknowledged and respected. JD Vance seems to grasp that America’s declining fertility and weak family structure are long-term threats to the nation’s future. Perhaps these family-friendly credentials explain why Trump scooped up most (56 percent) married people, according to an NBC News exit poll. In fact, support for Trump was correlated to a state’s fertility rate.
In the 2024 election, there was a remarkable correlation between a state's fertility rate and the share voting for Trump!— More Births (@MoreBirths) November 6, 2024
The partisan gap around families continues to intensify. This also helps explain why Trump nearly won New Jersey! 🧵 https://t.co/CCM4xBlRAL pic.twitter.com/Bm4lhLiBis
So, yes, there is a risk that Trump will rattle the fence around formal democratic institutions. But it seems that voters accepted the risk because Harris & Co were a clear and present danger to that vital, but informal, democratic institution, the family.
Michael Cook is editor of Mercator
Image credit: National Catholic Reporter
Join Mercator and post your comments.