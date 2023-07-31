Woke cancel culture the ultimate loser in the Farage ‘de-banking’ scandal

Founded in 1692, Coutts & Co is the eighth oldest bank in the world and has served luminaries from Charles Dickens to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Part of the NatWest Group, the boutique lender has plenty of reputation to lose. And lose it did this month in the Nigel Farage ‘de-banking’ scandal.

Not one but two executive heads have now rolled, with NatWest CEO Alison Rose quitting Wednesday, and Coutts’ own CEO Peter Flavel stepping down a day later.

The saga has captured the attention of the UK political and media class, not least because NatWest Group is 39-percent-owned by the British Crown.

The saga first made headlines when late last month, Farage announced via X, formerly Twitter:

The establishment are trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts.

I have been given no explanation or recourse as to why this is happening to me.

This is serious political persecution at the very highest level of our system.

If they can do it to me, they can do it to you too.

Farage was particularly upset that his bank of more than 40 years had leaked his personal information to the BBC. The state broadcaster’s Business Editor Simon Jack reported (inaccurately, it turned out) that Farage “fell below the financial threshold required to hold an account at Coutts”.

Shockingly, on attempting to set up an account elsewhere, Farage was rebuffed by nine separate banks.

From the start, it was obvious enough to cancel culture connoisseurs that the Brexit leader was being unceremoniously dumped by Coutts for holding political views that offend the hoity-toity.

Nevertheless, the British public endured a predictable weeks-long narrative that progressed from, “This isn’t political; the banks are just following regulations,” to “Farage is losing his account because he’s too poor,” to “Okay, it was politically motivated but Farage deserved it because he’s evil,” to “poor Alison Rose is a victim of the patriarchy”.

Yawn.