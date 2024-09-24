Is there a worldwide 'childcare crisis'?

Reports of a “childcare crisis” are bubbling up across America and across the globe. In Texas, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia, Nevada, Florida, Oregon, Arizona, North Dakota, California, Maine, and just about every other state you can think of, “childcare crisis” headlines are trending. The same is true in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, and elsewhere.

So, are there simultaneous childcare crises suddenly cropping up all over the world, or is something bigger going on here? Let’s look first at the details of the so-called “childcare crisis” in my home state of Utah. One article explained the “crisis” this way:

“There are more than 154,000 children under the age of six living in Utah with all available parents in the workforce. But, there are only 54,804 licensed child care spots… statewide. Licensed childcare program capacity is only sufficient to serve about 36% of all children under six whose parents are working.”

From the alarmist tone of the article, it seems we’re meant to assume and that the children not enrolled in licensed daycare institutions are left to wander the streets or binge on household poisons and YouTube videos. But the more likely answer is what the report itself said:

“That means the working families of nearly two-thirds of Utah’s youngest children must rely on alternate arrangements (such as utilising family members, hiring or sharing a nanny, alternating parent work schedules, using unlicensed childcare providers, or some combination of these).”

So, the bulk of the children not enrolled at institutionalised daycare facilities are likely being taken care of by family members, a hired nanny, or a trusted friend. To most people, this would not constitute a “crisis”. Having family members or trusted friends help care for one’s children is both an economically and emotionally savvy choice.

Reports on the “childcare crisis” consistently assert that licensed childcare facilities are the gold standard in childcare and that if institutionalised care is not accessible, children are suffering. Anna Thomas, policy director at Voices for Utah Children, says that when licensed childcare is less accessible, parents turn “more and more to suboptimal situations”, including “unlicensed care, a patchwork of family and friends, or swapping schedules with their spouses.”

Is institutionalised care best for children?

But is state-sponsored, institutionalised care the best option for children? Are utilising family and friends, hiring a nanny, or swapping schedules with spouses really “suboptimal” options? What do the experts say?