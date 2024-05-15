Would you rather be colonised by Aztecs or Christians?

Mercator Staff
May 15, 2024

The war in Gaza has given new strength to arguments about the evils of Western colonialism. True, conquering armies have done terrible things in the lands that they conquered. They also brought improvements. How do we measure the overall impact of colonialism? In this controversial but entertaining video, Michael Knowles points out that most nations and cultures have experienced colonisation and conquest.

Like what you are reading?

