Whoops! Zuckerberg regrets censorship of Covid content and Hunter Biden laptop story

Who goes to jail when the United States government violates the First Amendment?

We may never know the answer to this question.

As of Monday, however, Americans can be more certain that ever the Biden-Harris administration indeed colluded to silence the truth about some of 2020’s most consequential news stories.

The latest confirmation came via an unusually frank letter from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the House Judiciary Committee in response to its investigation into social media content moderation.

“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure,” he continued.

JUST IN - Zuckerberg regrets working with the Biden-Harris administration to censor Covid era information online. pic.twitter.com/vD4Ug5ebqh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 26, 2024

Regret

Targeted by Meta during the COVID era were posts questioning the lethality of the virus, the effectiveness of masks and lockdowns, the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines, and the morality of imposing vaccine mandates. At the time, dissenting posts were unblinkingly dismissed as “misinformation”.

In reflection, the tech titan concedes that there was fault on both sides of the equation.

“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it. I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today.”

“We’re ready to push back if something like this happens again,” he affirmed.

Along with his mention of COVID-19 controversies, in his letter, Zuckerberg made reference to the infamous Hunter Biden laptop saga:

In a separate situation, the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead-up to the 2020 election. That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s family, we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply. It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story.

Here, Zuckerberg went much further than his previous admission during a Joe Rogan podcast in 2022, when he lamented “it sucks” that Meta was swayed by FBI claims about Hunter Biden’s laptop that turned out to be vacuous.