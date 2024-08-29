- Free newsletter
Whoops! Zuckerberg regrets censorship of Covid content and Hunter Biden laptop story
Who goes to jail when the United States government violates the First Amendment?
We may never know the answer to this question.
As of Monday, however, Americans can be more certain that ever the Biden-Harris administration indeed colluded to silence the truth about some of 2020’s most consequential news stories.
The latest confirmation came via an unusually frank letter from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the House Judiciary Committee in response to its investigation into social media content moderation.
“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree,” Zuckerberg wrote.
“Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure,” he continued.
JUST IN - Zuckerberg regrets working with the Biden-Harris administration to censor Covid era information online. pic.twitter.com/vD4Ug5ebqh— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 26, 2024
Regret
Targeted by Meta during the COVID era were posts questioning the lethality of the virus, the effectiveness of masks and lockdowns, the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines, and the morality of imposing vaccine mandates. At the time, dissenting posts were unblinkingly dismissed as “misinformation”.
In reflection, the tech titan concedes that there was fault on both sides of the equation.
“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it. I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today.”
“We’re ready to push back if something like this happens again,” he affirmed.
Along with his mention of COVID-19 controversies, in his letter, Zuckerberg made reference to the infamous Hunter Biden laptop saga:
In a separate situation, the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead-up to the 2020 election. That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s family, we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply. It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story.
Here, Zuckerberg went much further than his previous admission during a Joe Rogan podcast in 2022, when he lamented “it sucks” that Meta was swayed by FBI claims about Hunter Biden’s laptop that turned out to be vacuous.
With Zuckerberg’s admission now splashed across the global news, it’s worth recapping some of the saucy facts about the Hunter Biden laptop story in particular.
First, looking beyond the October surprise hype, what the New York Post revealed in its 2020 reports was staggering. On that laptop was verified proof the son of then presidential hopeful Joe Biden leveraged his political access to the White House to secure lucrative overseas business deals and secretly funnel the money back to his father.
What’s more, the FBI verified Hunter Biden’s laptop as authentic as early as November 2019, according to an IRS whistleblower who testified on Capitol Hill. If so, the Bureau knowingly misled Meta when it suggested the laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
Additionally, Joe Biden himself repeated the same falsehood during a presidential debate with Donald Trump in 2020, claiming his son’s laptop was a fabrication by Russian agents.
Finally, at least two polls suggest Donald Trump would have won a second term in the White House if Americans had access to the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop before they cast their votes.
Self-preservation?
The public’s response to Mark Zuckerberg’s letter has been mixed.
Some have hailed him as a hero for finally standing up to the Biden-Harris Administration and the intelligence industrial complex.
Others highlight that he has only done so after being the subject of lengthy congressional investigations — and that real courage would have come sooner and unprompted.
Some see in Zuckerberg a possible change of heart towards the Donald, in line with a surge of Trump support emanating from Silicon Valley. Indeed, the Meta CEO did recently tell a Bloomberg reporter that “seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life”.
Mark Zuckerberg said that Donald Trump’s immediate reaction after being shot was “badass” and inspiring — without endorsing the former president.— Bloomberg (@business) July 19, 2024
The Meta CEO spoke exclusively to @emilychangtv on The Circuit https://t.co/Y1s1HmhotX pic.twitter.com/DQI10NHzhq
Others have suggested that Zuckerberg, with unique access to the political views of millions of Americans, might be anticipating the outcome of the November election and be getting ahead of possible retribution if Trump were to retake power.
Whatever the case, his words are a breath of fresh air for a sorry saga in American history. May they not be the last.
What do you think of these developments? Leave your comments below.
Kurt Mahlburg is a writer and author, and an emerging Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He has a passion for both the philosophical and the personal, drawing on his background as a graduate architect, a primary school teacher, a missionary, and a young adult pastor.
Anon Emouse commented 2024-08-30 06:19:59 +1000 FlagAnd while censorship is wrong, let us not pretend that it was just the Biden administration that did it. Trump’s administration did it, too – extensively.
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/elon-trump-twitter-files-collusion-biden-censorship-1234675969/
Both are wrong.
mrscracker commented 2024-08-30 06:15:09 +1000 FlagWell good for Mark Zuckerberg I was glad to read about this. Thank you for sharing it Mr. Kurt.
I thought Pres. Trump’s reaction after being shot was pretty amazing also. You don’t have to support his candidacy to agree with that. I reminded me of Teddy Roosevelt after he’d been shot.
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-08-30 06:01:34 +1000 Flaglol court packing schemes? After McConnell invented a rule out of the ether in 2016 and then went back on 2020? Sure, Jan.
Also – I bring it up because Kurt seems to imply that the FBIs actions impacted the 2020 election. I feel it’s worth noting that who was responsible for that FBI, given Kurt’s omission, since he seems so fond of attacking Biden.
-
Coerce is not just a strong word. It’s the wrong word. As for 2019, does the term “to quoque” mean anything to you? If the Trump administration colluded with Zuckerberg to censor speech, that was wrong. It does not on the least excuse the Biden administration’s more extensive collusion.
Anon Emouse commented 2024-08-30 01:13:38 +1000Coerce might be a strong wording. But the GOP investigations led by Jim Jordan certainly added pressure to Mark.
Also – who was president in 2019 when the FBI interacted with meta? And who appointed that director of the FBI?
-
Anon Emouse, how and when did the GOP “use the power of government to coerce statements from Mark”? He <i> may</i> have written the letter in anticipation of Trump’s election (although that is pure speculation) but precisely what evidence do you have that Trump, his campaign, or Congressional Republicans “coerced” the letter? I think you are letting your ideology run away with you.
Anon Emouse commented 2024-08-29 23:42:10 +1000It’s ironic, the GOP is using the power of the government to coerce statements from Mark…just like they accused the Dems of doing.
But some points: Who was president in 2019 Kurt? And who was director of the FBI? Who appointed that director of the FBI?
