A call to action for the twenty-somethings

The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter and How to Make the Most of Them Now

By Meg Jay. Canongate. 2016. 272 pages

You’re nobody if you haven’t written a self-help book. Business is booming, and the number of unique self-help titles on bookshop shelves rose from 30,897 in 2013 to 85,253 in 2019. The increase in sales has been comparable. YouTubers, comedians and footballers have all given their two cents on the topic, but really it’s as old as the hills (or at least as old as Aristotle). It should not surprise us that it’s in vogue. It likely always will be, and it boils down to a single question: how do we best live our lives?

Dale Carnegie wrote the legendary How to Win Friends and Influence People back in 1936, which promises today to “help you achieve your maximum potential in the complex and competitive modern age” by learning “the six ways to make people like you, the twelve ways to win people to your way of thinking, and the nine ways to change people without arousing resentment.” The last set has a rather sinister ring to it.

Stephen Covey helpfully reduced the number of principles from twenty-seven to seven in The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. Of course, these were both made superfluous by the release of psychologist and Twitter-user Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life, which offered a dozen conclusive statutes for our time (entirely definitive notwithstanding the twelve further conclusive statutes outlined in its follow-up, 12 More Rules for Life).

Marie Kondo decluttered our lives and living rooms, Burkeman struck existential dread into our hearts with Four Thousand Weeks and James Clear gave us a process rather than a principle in the recent Atomic Habits. It is hard to see that there could be space for many more. If we’ve read all that and still haven’t improved, what hope is there?

The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter and How to Make the Most of Them was released in 2012, and I didn’t expect to like it. Living in the age of the influencer, I am a natural sceptic where self-improvement is concerned, and perhaps even more so when it is aimed toward twenty-somethings.

But Dr Meg Jay’s post-adolescence guidebook is a compelling read, offering well-researched, thought-provoking, often countercultural life lessons based on her years of clinical work. The Defining Decade is more a wake-up call than a one-stop self-help shop, but that’s all it needs to be.

Incisive

Dr Jay argues the importance of the post-college years in four areas: Work, Love, The Brain and The Body. The book demonstrates a deep knowledge of the research pertaining to the areas it tackles, but it is never abstract or academic. Jay instead speaks candidly about the area she knows best (the twenties) and describes her conversations with the demographic she knows best (twenty-something-year-olds).

Her clients are disillusioned and distracted, lost in things of little consequence and drifting past the things they really ought to care about. They complain that they aren’t advancing in their careers, then complain that their friends are having more fun than them. They turn down jobs and interviews in the professional areas in which they’re trained and take jobs in cafes, because cafes are bohemian and they don’t want to settle down – settling down, after all, is “settling”. One-night stands are followed by perplexed musings as to why they haven’t yet found their soul mate.