A soldier’s story: battling bias in the backyard

Black writer Charles H. Fuller’s A Soldier’s Play won a Pulitzer Prize for exploring simmering animosity among blacks, especially how some absorb rather than shun the prejudice that they accuse many whites of. It inspired Norman Jewison’s searing film A Soldier’s Story (1984), which secured three Oscar nominations, including one for Fuller’s screenplay.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the film, a eulogy of its own to Jewison, who died on January 20, 2024, after half a century of filmmaking. But Roger Ebert, reviewing it the year it was released, wrote that it’s “one of those movies that’s about less than you might think… trapped by its mechanical plot… what the movie has to say is… pale and limited.”

Really?

During World War II, in “Tynin, Louisiana 1944”, a company of black soldiers at a segregated Army base become embroiled in the mysterious killing of a black non-commissioned officer, Sgt. Vernon Waters (Adolph Caesar).

White base chiefs aren’t used to seeing black officers. So, when a black, Capt. Richard Davenport (Howard E. Rollins Jr.) comes to investigate, they drag their feet. Like nearly everyone else at base, they wonder: if the Klan holds sway in town anyway, what’s to investigate in the death of a black? With predetermined clarity, they warn Davenport: why spotlight such killings in these parts? What if vengeful black soldiers strike back at the Klan, triggering an “explosion” in town?

To contain whatever outcomes they fear, base chiefs set Davenport an impossible deadline to investigate and report: three days! His hurried but thorough questioning throws up contrasting confessions from the men. Some wonder why anyone would kill a strict but “nice guy” like Waters. Others ask why he wasn’t killed sooner for his contemptible treatment of fellow blacks. That Waters had confrontations with black soldiers, Peterson (Denzel Washington) and C.J. Memphis (Larry Riley), and separately with white officers, Lt. Byrd, and Capt. Wilcox, muddies things for Davenport.

Smarting under initial obstruction from white superiors and spurred by pride among black subordinates — he’s the first black officer on base — Davenport veers toward his own predetermined clarity: if the Klan didn’t do it, those two white officers spoiling for a fight probably did. But the turn of events gives Davenport pause: Is he as quick to misjudge whites as whites are to misjudge blacks? Maybe prejudging isn’t a white preserve, after all.

Invisible, but no less insidious, forms of racism

To Fuller, racism isn’t as black-and-white as his characters like to believe. Blacks and whites display iciness toward each other in the film, but some of it thaws as Jewison’s storytelling unfolds. Davenport softens when he finds white superiors allowing him to not only question two white officers under their command, but also raring to charge both when offered mere hints of their guilt.

Davenport’s jet-black shades seem to mirror an inner itch to shut out any bias, not just Tynin’s prying sunlight; he’s doubly anxious not to be seen as favouring his tribe. Peterson, too, wears his spectacles like a badge, as if it enables him to spot bias better than fellow blacks. Both succeed. And fail. But the timing and manner of their success and their failure makes for a riveting, enlightening watch.

Just before it was released, Jewison’s film was hit with a PG-R rating, which, at the time, meant it was deemed “detrimental to children.” It changed to a fairer PG later, but Jewison lamented that oddity,

“I made it for young people. I wanted my children and their white friends to see it and understand more about racism and its insidious spread over the centuries and into our lives.”

Ebert was wrong.

Jewison’s film is about more than we might think. What it’s saying is far from “pale and limited”, and it’s speaking to a little beyond Louisiana. Our dignity as humans unites us (black or white). Only some see that and are the better for it; others don't and are the worse for it. His film depicts a central tenet of human dignity: the undeniably human capacity for change. In the racial sweepstakes, some (even whites) show humility, openness, and courage to introspect and change, while others (even blacks) don't.