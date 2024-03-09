Move over, white privilege. Being African has privileges of its own.

I find the concept of white privilege at once fascinating and appalling. Stripped of its normative elements, it's not entirely unreasonable. After all, it was mainly white people who architected the modern world, and it is mainly white people who have reaped its greatest material and political benefits for the longest time. This is no secret, and shouldn't be controversial.

However, the idea of white privilege was formulated precisely for its normative elements. No one brings it up merely to talk about its existence. Rather, its promoters wield it to promote what should be done about it. It's a club with which they seek to beat white people into a submissive guilt, to shame them for the deeds of their ancestors, and to push them to forego the benefits they have inherited.

But this is a devious sleight of hand, as many thinkers more articulate than me have argued before. Privilege is, by definition, unearned. It is illogical to punish people for having it, whether by virtue of being white, or simply being tall enough to reach the top shelf in the kitchen. There is nothing wrong with white people being aware of their privilege; but the right response is gratitude, not guilt.

The main reason for this is that white people are not the only ones blessed with the gift of historical privilege. For even we Africans, who unquestionably rank last in the standard global totem pole of privileges, have many of our own. In many ways, our privileges are probably better, and more consequential, than most of what is usually lumped into the basket of white privilege.

Creature comforts

Consider, for instance, the little fact that most of us are dark-skinned, and so don’t need sunscreen to enjoy the outdoors. Of course, this is not absolute, and the sun can still burn us, as I was scandalised to find out a few years ago after a day-long hike. But there is something to be said about the ability of most of us to calmly walk out of our houses without worrying about the sun frying us into a crisp.

If you think saving on sunscreen is an absurd privilege (it isn’t), here’s a more serious one: since most of Africa lies within the tropics, our weather is consistent year-round. We have no wild swings in temperature from season to season. It’s always summer over here. Sure, the northern, southern and high-altitude extremities of the continent are different, but that’s beside the point. For most Africans, the weather is just rain and sunshine. That’s it.