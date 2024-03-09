- Free newsletter
Move over, white privilege. Being African has privileges of its own.
I find the concept of white privilege at once fascinating and appalling. Stripped of its normative elements, it's not entirely unreasonable. After all, it was mainly white people who architected the modern world, and it is mainly white people who have reaped its greatest material and political benefits for the longest time. This is no secret, and shouldn't be controversial.
However, the idea of white privilege was formulated precisely for its normative elements. No one brings it up merely to talk about its existence. Rather, its promoters wield it to promote what should be done about it. It's a club with which they seek to beat white people into a submissive guilt, to shame them for the deeds of their ancestors, and to push them to forego the benefits they have inherited.
But this is a devious sleight of hand, as many thinkers more articulate than me have argued before. Privilege is, by definition, unearned. It is illogical to punish people for having it, whether by virtue of being white, or simply being tall enough to reach the top shelf in the kitchen. There is nothing wrong with white people being aware of their privilege; but the right response is gratitude, not guilt.
The main reason for this is that white people are not the only ones blessed with the gift of historical privilege. For even we Africans, who unquestionably rank last in the standard global totem pole of privileges, have many of our own. In many ways, our privileges are probably better, and more consequential, than most of what is usually lumped into the basket of white privilege.
Creature comforts
Consider, for instance, the little fact that most of us are dark-skinned, and so don’t need sunscreen to enjoy the outdoors. Of course, this is not absolute, and the sun can still burn us, as I was scandalised to find out a few years ago after a day-long hike. But there is something to be said about the ability of most of us to calmly walk out of our houses without worrying about the sun frying us into a crisp.
If you think saving on sunscreen is an absurd privilege (it isn’t), here’s a more serious one: since most of Africa lies within the tropics, our weather is consistent year-round. We have no wild swings in temperature from season to season. It’s always summer over here. Sure, the northern, southern and high-altitude extremities of the continent are different, but that’s beside the point. For most Africans, the weather is just rain and sunshine. That’s it.
There are many upsides to our climatic privilege. We already enjoy some, like the fact that we don’t need different clothes for different seasons. We dress the same all year, and only accessorise with boots and umbrellas when the rains come. Other effects will only manifest over time; for instance, since climate gives the continent a year-long growing season, we will never run out of food (once we sort out our infrastructure).
Close-knit communities
Not all our privileges are biological or physical, though. Some are social, like the tendency of our families to have more than one child. Unlike most white societies, where having children has been so effectively discouraged and made difficult that it takes madness to become a parent, Africans remain ever eager to push out new generations, and most African children get to grow up with siblings.
While the resentful evangelists of white privilege consider access to money and political power to be great privileges, nothing quite beats the cacophonous evening warmth of an African home teeming with children. No amount of money can buy it, and no extent of political disenfranchisement can dim it. It would take a revolutionary paradigm shift for white societies to return to this norm; most Africans enjoy it without giving it a moment’s thought.
I can think of a million other privileges Africans have, from our dizzying ethnic diversity and geographical variation; our clear night skies and communal land tenure practices; our vast natural resources and the weird propensity of our people to smile; to our intact landscapes and wild animals. There is no end to them, as there should be no end to our thankfulness for them.
The point of this treatment is not to brag (any well-raised African will tell you that boasting, especially over unearned benefits, is decidedly distasteful). Rather, it is to point out that privilege cannot tell the full story of a people. As with white privilege, the privileges of Africans do not excuse them from the malaises of the human condition. For despite them, Africans still suffer weakness and want.
So, dear white people, be not ashamed of the benefits you inherited from your ancestors. Enjoy them and, to the extent that you can, share them out. We too will share ours. Except for the melanin, I suppose.
PS: Yes, some Africans are white.
Mathew Otieno is a Kenyan writer, blogger and dilettante farmer. Until 2022, he was a research communications coordinator at a university in Nairobi, Kenya. He now lives in rural western Kenya, near the shores of Lake Victoria, from where he's pursuing a career as a full-time writer while concluding his dissertation for a master's degree. His first novel is due out this year.
Image: Peace Alberto Iteriteka/Pexels
