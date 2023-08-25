Journalism and tech: AP faces AI

The Associated Press, one of the most respected news organisations worldwide with a history dating to 1846, has taken on the issue of how its writers and editors should deal with generative AI, represented by chatbots such as ChatGPT. Since its release late last year, ChatGPT has been used by everyone from elementary-school children to PhD scientists, and most observers would agree that the results reach a new level of sophistication, human-like qualities, and accuracy — most of the time.

Other forms of generative AI can produce audio segments, photos, and videos that look genuine, but are in reality fabrications that never happened. The AP has now taken a clear stance that such AI products should not be used unless they are clearly labelled as fabrications. In this, the AP is following the example of Wired, which flatly forbids any AI-produced content in their site unless the story is explicitly about AI and is used in examples.

An Associated Press story by David Bauder quoted Amanda Barrett, AP's VP of news standards and inclusion, as saying, "Our goal is to give people a good way to understand how we can do a little experimentation but also be safe." Editors can use AI to come up with headlines or interview questions, but the final product presented to readers must be "vetted carefully." In other words, just because ChatGPT says something doesn't mean it's so.

Such rules leave a fair amount of wiggle room. For example, I can imagine a lazy reporter assigned to look into an obscure topic such as ball lightning, who might start by asking ChatGPT to write two or three paragraphs summarising the subject. The reporter would be obliged to check any alleged facts that ChatGPT comes up with, but that is a lot easier than looking for examples and writing the summary yourself.

Journalistic integrity

If the question comes up as to how much of a story was written by AI and how much by the human reporter, it won't be easy to answer. When two people collaborate on a joint work that is repeatedly revised and re-edited, sometimes they lose track of whose sentence was whose, and the same will be true of AI. Despite the AP's intention to keep AI in its place — namely, as simply another tool reporters can use — I suspect more and more content production is going to involve AI at some point.

But the intent is clear: when a reporter puts a byline on a story, the reporter is taking ultimate responsibility for every word. And that is as it should be. Nobody likes to get personalised letters from entities such as "The Google Team" or "Your friends at Acme Collection Agency."

And so the AP's insistence that however reporters put together a story, they must stand behind it instead of blaming AI for mistakes is only reasonable.