Autocrats vs the weak West: can we push them back?
Autocracy Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World
by Anne Applebaum | Doubleday, 2024, 210 pages
Anne Applebaum’s newly released Autocracy Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World, follows on neatly from her last book, Twilight of Democracy: The Failure of Politics and the Parting of Friends.
As with her last book, Autocracy Inc. has been released in an American presidential election year, probably a conscious choice on the part of this distinguished journalist and historian.
Unlike Twilight of Democracy though, the focus here is not on the populist right or illiberal democracies within the West.
In a short and readable account of recent developments, Applebaum examines the array of autocracies — Russia, China, Venezuela, Iran and so forth — which are posing an increasing threat to freedom globally.
Marriages of convenience
Autocracy, the author maintains, has changed. Interconnected networks of financial power have been built up, and the autocrats are working together closely.
“[T]his group operates not like a bloc, but rather like an agglomeration of companies bound not by ideology but rather by a ruthless single-minded determination to preserve their personal wealth and power: Autocracy Inc.,” she writes.
Their alliances are not ideological, but instead transactional.
“Unlike the Fascists and Communist leaders of the past who had party machines behind them and did not showcase their greed, the leaders of Autocracy Inc. often maintain opulent residences and structure much of their collaboration as for-profit ventures. Their bonds with one another, and with their friends in the democratic world, are cemented not through ideals, but through deals. Deals designed to take the edge of sanctions, to exchange surveillance technology, to help one another get rich.”
This is not an ideological battle akin to the Cold War, with the world’s free peoples facing off against a coalition of Communist states.
Iran’s regime is ostensibly built on a fundamentalist form of Shia Islam, whereas Venezuela’s rulers are Bolivarian socialists, but it is enough for both to recognise the United States as their key enemy.
Even those regimes which work most closely together are not very similar. Consider the case of China, the Marxist and atheistic "Middle Kingdom" whose rulers aspire to rule all around them, and Russia, where the government’s ideology is a toxic blend of Soviet nostalgia and Tsarist imperialism, blessed by the eternally supine Russian Orthodox church.
No cohesive unifying ideology could be shared by today’s China and Russia, but none is needed.
Opposition to the American-led West is sufficient, and Applebaum explains that this has led to both regimes attacking the rules-based order and the concept of universal human rights.
“The leaders of Autocracy Inc. know that the language of transparency, accountability, justice and democracy will always appeal to some of their own citizens. To stay in power, they must undermine those ideas, wherever they are found,” she writes.
Domestically, the goal of remaining in power involves a steady propaganda effort by dictatorships to persuade their people of the evils of the West.
Putin’s Russia has become a key practitioner of this model both at home and abroad, and Applebaum challenges the idea that the Motherland is a bastion of piety and traditional values by noting the pitifully low rates of church attendance there.
Autocracies devote ample resources to supporting their fellow tyrants when they are challenged from below. Applebaum outlines cases where fraternal assistance has been crucial in saving the regimes of Nicolás Maduro, Alexander Lukashenko and Bashar al-Assad from the wrath of their oppressed peoples.
In the case of Assad, this assistance involved full-scale intervention by the Russian and Iranian militaries and massive air strikes against Syria’s opposition and civilian population alike.
In Venezuela and Belarus, the methods did not need to be so heavy-handed. Often, assistance has come in the area of surveillance technology.
China has created a sophisticated and dystopian surveillance state and social credit system, which has been most brutally applied to police the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang region. Elements of this are now being exported and copied.
Defence of the unfree world is only one part of the autocratic approach — offence is another.
Russia’s onslaught against Ukraine — enabled by China and supported by Iran, North Korea and others — is the most obvious example of how the established order is being challenged by military force.
Mercenaries and independent proxy groups are another increasingly important element of the autocratic attack force, with Russia’s Wagner Group being used to advance the Putin regime’s goals in Africa and elsewhere.
“A world in which autocracies work together to stay in power, work together to promote their system and work together to damage democracies is not some distant dystopia. That world is the one we are living in right now,” Applebaum explains.
Myopic
How we have come to this point is another matter. The West and the autocracies are economically interconnected in a way that was not true of the West and East during the Cold War.
Applebaum traces the origins of this situation to decisions which were taken in the Ostpolitik era where West German Social Democrats sought to build economic ties with East Germany and others in the Communist bloc, against the advice of many in America’s security establishment.
To her eternal shame, Angela Merkel became a key exponent of that myopic approach, supporting ever closer ties to Russia in the energy sphere even after they first invaded Ukraine in 2014.
She is criticised here along with the former US President Bill Clinton, who dismissed the possibility that a rising China could ever effectively limit internet freedom.
The belief that economic ties between free societies and hostile powers were a win-win for both parties is now rightly being replaced by de-risking and decoupling.
Unfortunately, it is not just Merkel who has refused to look reality in the eye. When describing the rise of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party in recent years, Applebaum attributes this to Russian disinformation without so much as acknowledging the role of mass Islamic immigration caused by Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s borders in 2015.
Russian disinformation is given too much credit here and in other places by Applebaum. The divisions in Western societies are not caused by zealous Russian keyboard warriors spewing hate and promoting conspiracy theories from the comfort of their homes.
The West has, to an alarming degree, lost much of the cultural self-confidence from which political strength could flow. As long as this situation persists, external enemies will be emboldened.
The author’s call for democrats across the world to unite is worth listening to, and her proposed solutions, such as a crackdown on the financial misdeeds of the autocrats, are sensible.
For all her gifts as one of the most insightful commentators of our times, Anne Applebaum is continuing to avoid too many important questions.
James Bradshaw writes from Ireland on topics including politics, history, culture, film and literature.
Image credit: Pexels
