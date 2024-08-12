Autocrats vs the weak West: can we push them back?

Autocracy Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World

by Anne Applebaum | Doubleday, 2024, 210 pages

Anne Applebaum’s newly released Autocracy Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World, follows on neatly from her last book, Twilight of Democracy: The Failure of Politics and the Parting of Friends.

As with her last book, Autocracy Inc. has been released in an American presidential election year, probably a conscious choice on the part of this distinguished journalist and historian.

Unlike Twilight of Democracy though, the focus here is not on the populist right or illiberal democracies within the West.

In a short and readable account of recent developments, Applebaum examines the array of autocracies — Russia, China, Venezuela, Iran and so forth — which are posing an increasing threat to freedom globally.

Marriages of convenience

Autocracy, the author maintains, has changed. Interconnected networks of financial power have been built up, and the autocrats are working together closely.

“[T]his group operates not like a bloc, but rather like an agglomeration of companies bound not by ideology but rather by a ruthless single-minded determination to preserve their personal wealth and power: Autocracy Inc.,” she writes.

Their alliances are not ideological, but instead transactional.

“Unlike the Fascists and Communist leaders of the past who had party machines behind them and did not showcase their greed, the leaders of Autocracy Inc. often maintain opulent residences and structure much of their collaboration as for-profit ventures. Their bonds with one another, and with their friends in the democratic world, are cemented not through ideals, but through deals. Deals designed to take the edge of sanctions, to exchange surveillance technology, to help one another get rich.”

This is not an ideological battle akin to the Cold War, with the world’s free peoples facing off against a coalition of Communist states.

Iran’s regime is ostensibly built on a fundamentalist form of Shia Islam, whereas Venezuela’s rulers are Bolivarian socialists, but it is enough for both to recognise the United States as their key enemy.

Even those regimes which work most closely together are not very similar. Consider the case of China, the Marxist and atheistic "Middle Kingdom" whose rulers aspire to rule all around them, and Russia, where the government’s ideology is a toxic blend of Soviet nostalgia and Tsarist imperialism, blessed by the eternally supine Russian Orthodox church.

No cohesive unifying ideology could be shared by today’s China and Russia, but none is needed.

Opposition to the American-led West is sufficient, and Applebaum explains that this has led to both regimes attacking the rules-based order and the concept of universal human rights.

“The leaders of Autocracy Inc. know that the language of transparency, accountability, justice and democracy will always appeal to some of their own citizens. To stay in power, they must undermine those ideas, wherever they are found,” she writes.