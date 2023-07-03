What does the Wagner Group’s mutiny mean for its African client governments?

The Wagner Group, the mercenary outfit whose recent mutinous misadventures in Russia are no longer news, is known to have a presence in at least 13 African countries, according to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC), an international NGO based in Switzerland.

It should be noted that, in most of these countries, the group’s operations are somewhat benign, comprising marginal business interests, rather than military or political activities. Since Wagner employs a byzantine network of shell companies to obfuscate its operations, it is to be expected that its footprints should be present even in countries where it doesn’t exactly operate.

However, in three African countries – Libya, the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali – Wagner fighters have engaged in active armed conflict. And in the latter two, Wagner has so enmeshed itself in the domestic economy and politics that it is effectively the most visible and effective sign of Russia’s presence in each.

Military manoeuvres

In both countries, Wagner’s employees were seconded by Russia on the back of military-technical agreements between Russia and the host governments, according to Candace Rondeaux, of the New America Foundation. Their official roles are to provide security to senior government officials, as well as to train and support the countries’ armed forces in their fight against rebels.

To a large extent, this is not new. Foreign countries have played an active role in African conflicts for decades. In fact, Mali’s government – which is led by a military junta that came to power through a coup in 2020 – officially invited Russia to replace France, which had been present in the country as part of Operation Barkhane, a broad, decade-long counter-jihadist effort spanning the Sahel.

What sets Wagner apart is its strange modus operandi, which baffles even the most dedicated analysts. Though it is effectively an extension of the Russian government, it operates as a network of commercial companies, funding its activities – and surely making a neat profit – by extracting natural resources like gold and timber, which it smuggles onto the global market by leveraging local corruption.

In this way, Wagner isn’t much different from the rebel groups it’s ostensibly in these countries to fight. In fact, like them, its fighters have participated in the massacres of civilians and committed other war crimes. The only difference is that it is backed by the host governments, and employs technical professionals, like geologists and engineers, making it a much more efficient commercial player.

The Kremlin clearly chose to use Wagner in these countries precisely because of these qualities. Not only is it a low-cost means to provide official military assistance without actually sending in the Russian armed forces, but also serves as a plausible tool of investment. The effect is that Wagner does the work, and Russia claims the credit. And it has worked like a charm, at least in the CAR and Mali.